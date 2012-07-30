New Report on Wind Tower - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Wind Tower - Global Market Size, Market Segmentation, Competitive landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is the latest report offering comprehensive information and analysis of the wind tower market. The report provides clear understanding and deep insights into the global wind tower market. It explains the key drivers and challenges impacting the market, and also provides data regarding historic and forecast growth of the wind tower market. The report provides annual wind installations (in units) average price and market size ($m) during 2006-2020. The report provides segmental analysis and supply-demand scenario in 2011 for wind power countries such as Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada, China and India. The report covers technology analysis, break-up of a tower cost and competitive landscape of major tower manufacturers.



Scope



The report analyses market trends and opportunities in the global wind tower market. The scope of the research is as follows -

- Historical period of the report is 2006 to 2010 and forecast period is for 2011 to 2020.

- The report provides detailed analysis on the global wind tower market as well as for key countries such as Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada, China and India.

- The report details the historical and forecast statistics for annual wind tower installations (in units) average price and market size ($m) globally and for key countries.

- The report provides analysis on technology, tower costs and market segmentation.

- The report also covers the key growth drivers and challenges related to wind tower market globally.

- The report discusses the supply and demand situation of wind towers globally and in each of the key countries and the oversupply witnessed in 2011 leading to the anti dumping petitions filed by American manufacturers against Chinese manufacturers.

- The report contains a comparative analysis and competitive landscape of major tower manufacturers (includes wind turbine manufacturers) such as Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Enercon GmbH, GE Energy, Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd., Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, Guangdong Mingyang Electric Group Co., Ltd., CS Wind, Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd., Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., UBI Tower Co. Ltd., Advanced Tower Systems, DMI Industries, Broadwind Energy, Inc and AH Industries.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the wind tower market.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the wind tower market.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.



Keywords



Wind, Turbine, Tower, Tubular steel tower, Concrete Tower, Hybrid Tower, Onshore wind tower, Offshore wind tower, Over supply, China anti dumping, Wind turbine cost analysis, market share, country share, annual additions, cumulative installations, repowering, competitive landscape, USITC, Wind Tower Trade Coalition, Imports, Exports, Market segmentation



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/87672/wind-tower-global-market-size-market-segmentation-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html