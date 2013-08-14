New Report : Oral Hygiene Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018 - Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An increase in ageing population and rising demand for oral care are offering enormous opportunities for product innovations and developments to oral care providers. Rising awareness of oral care and the quality of services provided by dental care providers are some important factors driving the oral hygiene market. In addition to this, innovative products development and rising demand for aesthetic dentistry in developing nations is expected to drive the growth of the oral hygiene industry.



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Emerging technologies will have a great impact on the overall growth of this market as it will help in reducing the turnaround time spend on dental procedures and improve the efficiency of the dental care providers. Lack of consumer awareness is the biggest challenge faced by this market; however, this market has immense growth opportunities as a result of less rigorous laws with respect to advanced products development and their pricing.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type:

Breath Fresheners

Dental Floss

Mouthwash

Denture Care

Toothbrushes and Replacement Heads

Toothpaste



This research report on the oral hygiene industry analyzes its market segments and major geographies. It provides an analysis of industry growth drivers, restraints, current market trends, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in the oral hygiene market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Costco, Kroger, Safeway, Wal-Mart, Dentsply International (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Heraeus Dental (Germany), 3M-ESPE (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), and others.



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Reasons for Buying this Report



This research report includes an overview of the market and its future growth

It helps in understanding the competitive environment, leading market players, and major industry segments

It provides information about innovative products development and market forecast

It helps to clearly understand the key product segments and provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics

It includes impact analysis for different factors driving and restraining the market

It helps to make informed business decisions on the basis of an in-depth analysis of market trends



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