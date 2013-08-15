New Report : Personal Care Appliances Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 - Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The perpetual obsession among the younger generation, both men and women, to look young and beautiful is influencing the demand for personal care appliances and this demand is expected to remain modest in the future. In the present scenario, customers are very particular about their health and looks, and this is the reason behind the continuous increasing demand for personal care appliances.



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There are several appliances related to personal care that has acquired a position in the daily routine life of a person. These products are hair setters, hair clippers, trimmers, massagers, electric toothbrushes, etc. that are gaining popularity worldwide. The success of these products since decades and innovative products down the line are continuously penetrating the market of personal care appliances.



The personal care appliances market is expected to experience steady growth and it has better opportunity in regions like Latin America and Asia Pacific. Currently, Europe is the largest market followed by the United States. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market in the coming years due to of the high population rate and consequently the high demand for such products in this region.



Improving lifestyles and increase in disposable incomes of customers are the major factors driving the market of personal care appliances. Among the several products category, oral care is expected to remain the fastest growing category. The hair removal appliances segment is expected to have a sustaining long term market in the coming future. The continuous development and advancement in the hair removal category will further drive the market.



Major geographies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW (Rest of the World)



Some of the major players in the personal care appliances market are Lion Corp, Colgate-Palmolive, Conair Corp, Braun GmbH, Norelco Consumer Products Company, Johnson & Johnson, Panasonic Corporation, Helen of Troy L.P, Royal Philips Electronics NV, HoMedics Inc, Remington Products Company, GABA GmbH, Procter & Gamble, and Groupe SEB among others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

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