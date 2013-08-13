New Report : Printed Electronics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The global printed electronics market is a widely growing sector in recent years owing to the many benefits it offers such as long switching times, simple fabrication and low fabrication cost. The Asia Pacific market holds majority of the market share closely followed by North America. The market in Europe also holds immense growth opportunities owing to developments in Eastern Europe.



The global printed electronics market could be segmented into three major categories, on the basis of materials into: substrates and inks, substrates could be segmented into glass, plastic and paper and inks could be segmented into conductive inks and dielectric inks. On the basis of technology it is segmented into ink-jet printing, flexography, screen printing and gravure printing.



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On the basis of applications, the printed electronics market is segmented into displays, lighting, RFID, memory and batteries and sensors. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions. The global printed electronics market is driven by factors such as rising demand for flexible and bendable electronics, emerging new markets and low manufacturing cost. Environmental friendly technology, increased investments and wide range of substrates will also act as drivers for the global printed electronics market.



Some factors inhibiting the growth of the global printed electronics market are increasing competition from non printed electronics products, complexity of the value chain and lack of awareness. Challenges of electrically functional inks will also limit the growth of the global printed electronics market. Emergence of new functionalities and applications and integration into multiple products will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global printed electronics market.



Some of the key players dominating the global printed electronics market are BASF SE, Emagin Corp., kovio Inc., Toppan Forms, Sipix Imaging Inc., Printechnologics GMBH, Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg, Novaled AG, Nano Solar Inc., Aveso Displays, Blue Spark technologies and E Ink Holdings Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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