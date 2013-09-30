New Report Publishes on China Cosmetics Industry Report, 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Impacted by global economic recovery as well as China’s economic growth slowdown, the growth of China cosmetics industry hit a downturn, with the gross retail sales of industrial players above designated scale increasing by 21.5% year-on-year to RMB134.01 billion. At present, foreign brands are still the mainstream in China cosmetics market, with the top three ones coming to LOREAL PARIS, OLAY and Mary Kay which collectively occupy 12.45% of retail sales.



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Skin care product is the largest category in China cosmetics market, with the market scale in 2012 hitting RMB 80.48 billion, up 9.9% year-on-year; among skin care products, cream and anti-aging products occupy a lion’s share, with the sales standing at above 60% collectively in China skin care product market. As to China’s makeup market, it started late but has developed rapidly, with the sales in 2012 grossing RMB23.4 billion, a year-on-year rise of around 20%.



By contrast, the sales of emerging market segments, such as men’s cosmetics and children’s and infants’ cosmetics, still occupy a relatively small share in China cosmetic market by sales. In 2012, China’s sales of men’s cosmetics stood at less than 5%, while that of children’s and infants’ skin care products accounted for no more than 5.3%, but the growth was fast.



The report analyzes the scale, import & export, brand and enterprise competition pattern, channel development, market segments (such as skincare products, makeup, etc.) of China cosmetics market, and highlights the operation and cosmetics business performance of four multinational companies and 16 domestic enterprises.



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L’Oréal is currently the world’s largest cosmetics enterprise. Since its marching into the Chinese market in 1997, L’Oréal has maintained stable business growth in this emerging country. As of late 2012, the company had 20 brands in operation in China, including LOREAL PARIS, Maybelline and other world-renowned ones, with the sales in China growing by 12.4% year-on-year to RMB12.05 billion.



Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd. is a leading homegrown cosmetics enterprise with famous brands including Liushen, Herborist and Maxam. In 2013, the company eliminated four old brands, i.e. Chinfie, Cortry, Ruby and Cocool, and launched three new ones including Giving, Soft Sense and Tea Beauty, a move to realize its all-around strategic layout from middle range to high end, from men/women to infants and children, from department stores, supermarkets and massive circulation to franchise cosmetics stores, network channel and maternal and infant stores.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification



2. Development of China Cosmetics Market

2.1 Supply

2.2 Demand

2.3 Import & Export

2.3.1 Export

2.3.2 Import

2.4 Regional Structure

2.5 Competition Pattern

2.5.1 Corporate Pattern

2.5.2 Brand Pattern

2.5.3 Development of Foreign Companies in China

2.6 Tariff & Policies

2.7 Development Trend



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3. Cosmetics Market Channel

3.1 Department Stores

3.1.1 Features

3.1.2 Operation Mode

3.1.3 Development Trend

3.2 Supermarket

3.2.1 Status Quo

3.2.2 Development Trend

3.3 Franchise Stores

3.3.1 Status Quo

3.3.2 Ways of Channel Expansion

3.3.3 Development Trend

3.4 e-Business

3.4.1 Market Scale

3.4.2 Pattern of e-Business

3.4.3 Major e-Businesses

3.5 Other Channels

3.5.1 Direct Selling

3.5.2 Drugstore



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