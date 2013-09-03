New Report Publishes on Global and China Stainless Steel Tableware and Kitchenware Industry Report, 2013-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- urrently, China has been the leading production base and exporter of stainless steel tableware and kitchenware in the world. During 2006-2009, China-made low-end stainless steel tableware and kitchenware products were gradually eliminated in the market, with its export volume showing a downward tendency. In 2010, the governments of all countries launched stimulus policies successively, an engine for demand growth, and which helped China’s export volume of stainless steel tableware and kitchenware be up 25.4% year-on-year.



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Since 2011, the governments of all countries has rolled out stricter regulations on food safety and put forward higher safety norms for stainless steel tableware and kitchenware; and the driving force of economic stimulation has faded away, which caused China’s export volume of stainless steel tableware and kitchenware products to fall again in 2011 and 2012.



The high-end stainless steel tableware and kitchenware market in China is almost dominated by well-known transnational brands such as SEB, ZWILLING and WMF at present, while local brands hold small market shares. The medium-end market is held by a few domestic brands like Supor and ASD, and they enjoy certain market scale; while the low-end market is full of less known and inferior brands whose sales channels come to supermarkets and low-end retail shops.



French SEB Group is the famous company in the world’s kitchenware and small home appliance field, and it continuously expands its market coverage through mergers and acquisitions worldwide. From its acquisition on Tefal in 1968 to the share holding of Supor in 2011, SEB’s revenue has shown steady growth. In H1 2013, its revenue reached EUR1.835 billion, a rise of 2.5% from the same period of last year, and it performed prominently in the sluggish European market.



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Supor is one of the well-known producers of stainless steel tableware and kitchenware domestically in China, and it became the holding subsidiary of France-based SEB Group. In 2012, affected by depressed economies in China and beyond, Supor’s revenue dropped by 3.31% year-on-year, and its net income fell 1.92% year-on-year.



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