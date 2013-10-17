New Report Publishes on Global LVAD Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Global LVAD Market Report: 2013 Edition



LVADs are the mechanical devices which are implanted into the abdomen or chest and attached to a weakened heart to help it pump. LVADs are now sometimes used as an alternative to transplantation. LVAD is suitable for bridge-to-transplant market, which extends the patient’s life until a suitable donor is found, and for destination market, where patients suffer from heart failure but are not eligible for heart transplants, may be due to their age or some other illness that might get aggravated by heart transplantation. Due to increasing demand for both BTT and DT, LVAD market is increasing tremendously. Also, with the rapid technological advancements in this segment, LVADs are expected to become a viable treatment option for heart failure patients in the future.



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The report examines the LVAD market on a global scale and its various segments. The use of bridge-to-transplant has been more than destination therapy and is expected to rise in coming years. On the regional basis, the US accounts for the major share of the patients using LVAD due to improved outcomes and lower complication rates of the newer devices in comparison with international patients.



The major factors driving the LVAD market includes growing ageing population, increasing diabetic population, reimbursement trends, expansion in the number of LVAD centers, rising healthcare expenditure and under-penetrated market. Also, growing bridge-to-transplant, which help patients to survive until a donor heart becomes available for transplant, is a major driver for LVAD market. But there are certain challenges which the industry is facing as of now which include barrier for DT adoption and safety issues.



The competition in the global LVAD market is intense with few large players viz. Thoratec Corporation, Heartware International Inc. and Abiomed Inc.. The global competitive landscape along with the company profiles of the leading players in the market is discussed in detail.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Heart Failure

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Various Stages of Heart Failure

1.3 Available Treatment Options for HF



2. LVAD Market

2.1 Global LVAD Market

Market Value & Volume

Breakdown by Region

Market Segments

2.2 The US LVAD Market

Market Volume

Market Segments



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Bridge-to-transplant Market

3.1.2 Ageing Population Worldwide

3.1.3 Reimbursement Trends

3.1.4 Expansion in the Number of LVAD Centers

3.1.5 Under-Penetrated Market

3.1.6 Increasing Diabetic Population

3.1.7 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

3.2 Challenges

3.2.1 Barriers for DT Adoption

3.2.2 Safety Issues



4. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview

Market Share

Product Comparison

4.1 United States

Market Share

Segment Share by Companies

4.2 International

Market Share



5. Company Profiles

5.1 Thoratec Corporation

5.1.1 Business Description

5.1.2 Financial Highlights

5.1.3 Business Strategies

Growth through Product Development

Strategic Acquisitions

5.2 Heartware International Inc.

5.2.1 Business Description

5.2.2 Financial Highlights

5.2.3 Business Strategies

Growth through Acquisitions

5.3 Abiomed, Inc.

5.3.1 Business Description

5.3.2 Financial Highlights

5.3.3 Business Strategies

Research & Product Development

Clinical Expertise in Cath Lab



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6. Market Outlook

6.1 Market Forecast

6.2 Forecast Methodology

6.2.1 Dependent and Independent Variables

6.2.2 Correlation Analysis

6.2.3 Regression Analysis



Stages of Heart Failure by AHA and ACC

NYHA Classification of Heart Failure

Global LVAD Market Statistics – by Application Area & Company (2009-2013E)

US LVAD Market - by Volume (2010-2014E)

CPT Codes for VAD Implantation

Product Comparison in LVAD Market

Dependent & Independent Variables (2008–2012)

Correlation Matrix

Model Summary – Coefficient of Determination

Regression Coefficients Output



Types of Heart Failure

Global LVAD Market (2008-2013E)

LVAD Pumps Sold Worldwide (2008-2013E)

Global LVAD Market – Value Share by Region (2013E)

The US Heart Transplant Donor Shortage (2006-2012)

Ageing Population Worldwide (2005-2013F)

LVAD Reimbursement Trend in the US (2006-2012)

Global Diabetic Population (2004-2012)

Healthcare Expenditure Worldwide (2005-2012E)

Global LVAD Market – Share by Leading Companies (2012)

United States LVAD Market – Share by Leading Companies (2012)

United States LVAD Bridge-to-Transplant Market – Share by Leading Companies (2012)

United States LVAD Destination Therapy Market – Share by Leading Companies (2012)

International LVAD Market – Share by Leading Companies (2012)

Thoratec Corporation Revenue-Share Breakdown by Product Line (2012)

Thoratec Corporation Revenue-Share Breakdown by Category (2012)

Thoratec Corporation Revenue-Share Breakdown by Region (2012)

Thoratec Corporation Revenue (2008-2012)

Heartware International Revenue – Share Breakdown by Region (2011)

Heartware International Revenue (2009-2012)

Abiomed’s Revenue: Share by Products (2013)

Revenue of Abiomed, Inc. (2009-2013)

Global LVAD Market (2011-2016F)



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