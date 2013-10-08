New Report Publishes on Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Personal Luxury Goods market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. The growth of the Online Personal Luxury Goods market is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Personal Luxury Goods market. The Global Personal Luxury Goods market has also been witnessing the growth of the Accessories and Hard Luxury segment. However, the aging baby boomers customer segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-personal-luxury-goods-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, the Americas, the APEJ region, Japan, and ROW; it also covers the Global Personal Luxury Goods market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Luxottica Group S.p.A., and Ralph Lauren Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Burberry Ltd., Hermes International SCA, Kering SA, Prada S.p.A., Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., Tiffany & Co., and Tod's S.p.A.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174139



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174139



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

6. Market Landscape

7. Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product Segmentation

8. Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Key Sub-Categories

9. Global Luxury Apparel Market

10. Global Luxury Accessories Market

11. Global Hard Luxury Market

12. Global Luxury Fragrances and Cosmetics Market

13. Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

14. Global Online Personal Luxury Goods Market by Pricing Strategy

16. Key Leading Countries

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Buying Criteria

19. Market Growth Drivers

20. Drivers and their Impact

21. Market Challenges

22. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

23. Market Trends

24. Key Vendor Analysis

25. Other Reports in this Series



Latest Reports:

Construction in the Philippines to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/construction-in-the-philippines-to-2017-market-forecast



Timetrics 'Construction in the Philippines to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the construction industry in the Philippines. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Construction in the Philippines to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in the Philippines. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Philippine construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175876



Scope



- Overview of the construction industry in the Philippines.

- Historic and forecast market value for the construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Construction in South Africa to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/construction-in-south-africa-to-2017-market-forecast



Timetrics 'Construction in South Africa to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the construction industry in South Africa. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Construction in South Africa to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in South Africa. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Africannnn construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175870



Scope

- Overview of the construction industry in South Africa.

- Historic and forecast market value for the construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com