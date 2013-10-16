New Report Publishes on Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China
Chinas demand for medical imaging system and equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines Chinas economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENTS
I.INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Major Producer Facility Locations
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Cost
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS
Overview
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts
MRI Scanners
Ultrasound Scanners
CT
X-Ray
Computed Radiography
Digital Radiography
Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems
Mammography
Others
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
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V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets Outlook Overview
Government Regulations
Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
Consumer Spending Trends
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
I.INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Sales Volumes
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Foreign Investments in China
IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts
MRI Scanners
Ultrasound Scanners
CT
X-Ray
Computed Radiography
Digital Radiography
Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems
Mammography
Others
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Imports and Exports
Leading Brands and Suppliers
V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK
Consumer Spending Trends
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
Physicians and Physician Visits
I.INTRODUCTION
Total Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Forecasts
II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Major Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Sales Volumes
IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts
MRI Scanners
Ultrasound Scanners
CT
X-Ray
Computed Radiography
Digital Radiography
Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems
Mammography
Others
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Exports and Imports
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V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK
Consumer Spending Trends
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China
Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
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