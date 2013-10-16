New Report Publishes on Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China



Chinas demand for medical imaging system and equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines Chinas economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



I.INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Major Producer Facility Locations

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Cost

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS

Overview

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

MRI Scanners

Ultrasound Scanners

CT

X-Ray

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography

Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems

Mammography

Others

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



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V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets Outlook Overview

Government Regulations

Health Care Insurance Industry Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds



VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



VII.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



I.INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Sales Volumes

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments in China



IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

MRI Scanners

Ultrasound Scanners

CT

X-Ray

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography

Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems

Mammography

Others

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Imports and Exports

Leading Brands and Suppliers



V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

Consumer Spending Trends

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds

Physicians and Physician Visits



I.INTRODUCTION

Total Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Forecasts



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Sales Volumes



IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

MRI Scanners

Ultrasound Scanners

CT

X-Ray

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography

Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems

Mammography

Others

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Exports and Imports



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V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

Consumer Spending Trends

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds



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