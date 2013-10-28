New Report Publishes on US Wine Market 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Wine - US - October 2013



Young category participants are more likely than average to turn to recommendations from friends, store employees, and advertisements in their wine purchase decision. This group also turns to indicators such as label design at a higher-than-average rate and latches onto familiar characteristics such as an interest in natural products.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Wine sales continue to grow, but experience slowdown

Figure 1: Total US sales and forecast of wine, at current prices, 2008-18

Market segmentation

Imported wine continues to struggle

Figure 2: US volume sales of wine, by origin, 2011 and 2013

Champagne/sparkling grows 9% from 2011-13

Figure 3: US volume sales of wine, by segment, 2011 and 2013

Leading companies

Gallo makes up one quarter of volume sales

Figure 4: Wine sales of top five leading companies, by volume, 2011-12

Sales channels

Off-premise sales continue growth trend

Figure 5: US volume sales of wine, by channel, at current prices, 2008-13

The consumer

25-34s lead wine consumption

Figure 6: Wine usage, by age, July-August 2013

Familiarity trumps price in purchase decision among wine buyers

Figure 7: Purchase decision (top five), July-August 2013

What we think



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Issues and Insights

What drives consumer purchase decision?

Issues

Insight: Familiarity bests price, but each consumer looks for something different

How can the category attract the attention of Millennials?

Issues

Insight: Focus on innovation, information, and appreciation

How can wine compete with other alcoholic beverage options?

Issues

Insight: Wine can set itself apart, and set itself up as one of the bunch



Trend Applications

Trend: Return to the Experts

Trend: Slow It All Down

Mintel Futures: Brand Intervention



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Wine sales grow 18% from 2008-13

Sales of wine

Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of wine, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of wine, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 10: Total market sales and fan chart forecast of wine, at current prices, 2008-18



Competitive Context

Key points

Desire to decrease alcohol consumption may impact category

Figure 11: Domestic wine, February 2008-March 2013

Figure 12: Imported wine, February 2008-March 2013

Wine should take advantage of high perception of health

Wine growth outpaces beer and spirits, but is still challenged

Wine can set itself apart, and set itself up as one of the bunch

Figure 13: Wine coolers, by age, January 2012-March 2013

Figure 14: Wine coolers, January 2012-March 2013

Federal and state regulation appears as impediment to growth

Winery-to-consumer shipping

Retailer-to-consumer shipping

Grocery store wine sales

Sunday sales of wine

State monopoly on wine sales

Some easing is in the works



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Segment Performance



Retail Channels



Leading Companies and Brand Analysis



Innovations and Innovators



Social Media



Wine Use and Purchase



Wine Type



Purchase Location



Purchase Decision



Consumption Occasion



Attitudes Toward Wine



Reasons for Not Drinking Wine



Impact of Race and Hispanic Origin



Appendix—Market Drivers



Appendix—Other Useful Consumer Tables



Appendix—Social Media



Appendix – Trade Associations



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Mononucleosis or mono is a common infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which belongs to herpes virus family. The common symptoms of mono are high fever, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, tonsils and weakness. The symptoms usually occur after 4 to 6 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mono is a contagious disease spread through saliva and mucus of the nose thus a person infected with EBV can avoid spreading of virus by avoiding physical contact sharing of utensils and toothbrushes. It occurs most commonly in children and young adults as elder people usually develop immunity against this common infectious disease.



The diagnosis of the disease is performed by a blood test that shows an abnormal increase of specific type of lymphocytes compared to other lymphocytes in the blood stream. It also includes other tests to rule out diseases with similar clinical symptoms such as strep throat, and cytomegalovirus infection. It can also be confirmed by serological test. Some of the commercially available mono diagnostic kits are EBV NA IgG EIA Kit marketed by Bio-Rad and LIAISON EBV IgM by DiaSorin. Key players operating in this market are Beckman Coulter, Genzyme, Affymetrix, Bio-Rad, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Biotest, DiaSorin and Gene-Tec.



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