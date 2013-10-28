New Report Publishes on US Wine Market 2013

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Wine - US - October 2013” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Wine - US - October 2013
Young category participants are more likely than average to turn to recommendations from friends, store employees, and advertisements in their wine purchase decision. This group also turns to indicators such as label design at a higher-than-average rate and latches onto familiar characteristics such as an interest in natural products.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Wine sales continue to grow, but experience slowdown
Figure 1: Total US sales and forecast of wine, at current prices, 2008-18
Market segmentation
Imported wine continues to struggle
Figure 2: US volume sales of wine, by origin, 2011 and 2013
Champagne/sparkling grows 9% from 2011-13
Figure 3: US volume sales of wine, by segment, 2011 and 2013
Leading companies
Gallo makes up one quarter of volume sales
Figure 4: Wine sales of top five leading companies, by volume, 2011-12
Sales channels
Off-premise sales continue growth trend
Figure 5: US volume sales of wine, by channel, at current prices, 2008-13
The consumer
25-34s lead wine consumption
Figure 6: Wine usage, by age, July-August 2013
Familiarity trumps price in purchase decision among wine buyers
Figure 7: Purchase decision (top five), July-August 2013
What we think
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Issues and Insights
What drives consumer purchase decision?
Issues
Insight: Familiarity bests price, but each consumer looks for something different
How can the category attract the attention of Millennials?
Issues
Insight: Focus on innovation, information, and appreciation
How can wine compete with other alcoholic beverage options?
Issues
Insight: Wine can set itself apart, and set itself up as one of the bunch
Trend Applications
Trend: Return to the Experts
Trend: Slow It All Down
Mintel Futures: Brand Intervention
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Wine sales grow 18% from 2008-13
Sales of wine
Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of wine, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of wine, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 10: Total market sales and fan chart forecast of wine, at current prices, 2008-18
Competitive Context
Key points
Desire to decrease alcohol consumption may impact category
Figure 11: Domestic wine, February 2008-March 2013
Figure 12: Imported wine, February 2008-March 2013
Wine should take advantage of high perception of health
Wine growth outpaces beer and spirits, but is still challenged
Wine can set itself apart, and set itself up as one of the bunch
Figure 13: Wine coolers, by age, January 2012-March 2013
Figure 14: Wine coolers, January 2012-March 2013
Federal and state regulation appears as impediment to growth
Winery-to-consumer shipping
Retailer-to-consumer shipping
Grocery store wine sales
Sunday sales of wine
State monopoly on wine sales
Some easing is in the works
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Segment Performance
Retail Channels
Leading Companies and Brand Analysis
Innovations and Innovators
Social Media
Wine Use and Purchase
Wine Type
Purchase Location
Purchase Decision
Consumption Occasion
Attitudes Toward Wine
Reasons for Not Drinking Wine
Impact of Race and Hispanic Origin
Appendix—Market Drivers
Appendix—Other Useful Consumer Tables
Appendix—Social Media
Appendix – Trade Associations
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Mononucleosis or mono is a common infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which belongs to herpes virus family. The common symptoms of mono are high fever, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, tonsils and weakness. The symptoms usually occur after 4 to 6 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mono is a contagious disease spread through saliva and mucus of the nose thus a person infected with EBV can avoid spreading of virus by avoiding physical contact sharing of utensils and toothbrushes. It occurs most commonly in children and young adults as elder people usually develop immunity against this common infectious disease.
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