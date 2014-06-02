New Report Shows Joint Pain Sufferers Choose Dietary Supplements over Prescription Drugs

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that over 52 million Americans suffer from joint pain, a symptom of more than 150 diseases, conditions and syndromes. The primary treatments for arthritis pain are typically prescription medications and/or physical therapy, but many are choosing specific dietary supplements as an alternative.



“NSAIDs are generally prescribed, but they can have adverse and even deadly side effects,” said Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze, a nutraceutical manufacturer of dietary supplements. “People are being more careful about the things they’re putting in their body. Dietary supplements offer a natural alternative that can also be less expensive than prescription drugs.”



Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are used to quell inflammation, reduce swelling and alleviate the pain of arthritis that results from a myriad of conditions and diseases. Arthritis affects the joints and occurs when the cushioning between bones thins and becomes insufficient for its intended purpose.



Arthritis affects individuals of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. Arthritis pain appears as a result of soft tissue degeneration around joints. It can happen due to age, an injury, or a viral, bacterial or fungal infection. Joint pain is associated with a wide range of conditions, from fibromyalgia, Lyme disease and gout to Lupus, auto-immune conditions and sickle cell disease.



Those suffering from arthritis have pain of varying levels. It causes dysfunction that can significantly impact a person’s ability to perform simple tasks others take for granted and takes a mental and emotional toll. Arthritis reduces quality of life and is one of the major causes of disability in the U.S.



Supplements of glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and turmeric have been found to be effective in reducing inflammation, swelling and pain. The ingredients help maintain joint health by providing the body with the building blocks needed to aid in repairing itself at the cellular level.



VitaBreeze’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement is the number one selling product of its kind on Amazon.com. The unique formulation provides consumers with a triple dose of all four elements and a 60-day money back guarantee. Included with every purchase is a free downloadable eBook that explores joint pain and provides extensive data about measures individuals can take to mitigate its effects.



VitaBreeze offers its Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement exclusively on Amazon.com.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: http://www.VitaBreeze.com