New Report : Ubiquitin Proteasome Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 - 2019 - Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Ubiquitin Proteasome drugs are globally used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Changing technologies in every field is the main reason for driving the market for these drugs. As new technology arrives, new and efficient ways of producing drugs are also encountered. The global market for Ubiquitin proteasome system (UPS) is experiencing steady growth for the last few years, mainly due to technological advancements in the global pharmaceutical industry. The recent evidences of a cure for cancer-like-diseases by the use of these drugs has led many researchers in bringing more efficiency in various processes and activities carried out in the UPS to produce more effective drugs.



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The increasing number of cancer patients, both in developed and developing countries has increased the demand for these drugs. Also, as cancers are of various types of which breast, lung, bone marrow, and skin cancer being the most common ones, have led to develop various types of drugs to cure various cancers. Due to all these reasons, the industry for these drugs is increasing rapidly and will remain booming for the few upcoming years at a healthy rate. Presently, there is only one company called Millenium Pharmaceuticals, which is globally approved for curing multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells) and mantle cell lymphoma (a cancer of lymph nodes) with its product, Velcade.



However, the intake of this drug can cause side effects such as low blood pressure, heart, liver and lung problems, low levels of platelets, etc. This is the reason for the growing technological advancements in UPS. Also, there are various other drug alternatives like Revlimid, which is the main competitor of Velcade, but the latter still holds a major part of the total market. Hence, this industry is expected to see many new venues in the area of drug development as well as new competitors in this field.



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