New Report : Web Content Filtering Market - Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The traditional web filtering system employed firewalls and similar software’s in order to filter the web content moving in and out of computers. This however, was not so efficient in deep packet filtering and rather scanned the domain names only of the web content involving data packet as a result of which it posed a threat to the systems in an organization and in to the business deteriorating the confidentiality, availability and integrity of the documents and software developed. Evolving Web 2.0 applications are being recently used at ease, to transfer malware and illicit content damaging the information of an organization.



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The advanced web content filters are far more effective in oozing out the hazardous content which earlier posed a threat with visible and controlled hypertext type protocol and hypertext type protocol secured websites. It is efficient in processing, reviewing and analyzing the right content into the network or systems, continuously monitoring the web traffic. Provision of free access over the internet to employees puts the organization at risk of losing vital information. Hence, effective web content filtering is essential for SMEs.



The major factors that it takes care of are:



Security

Productivity

Legal obligations



The market as registered in 2008 constituted about USD 1.2 billion and is constantly growing exponentially with the increasing demand for security across the globe. Considering the growth rate and the driving factors, the market of web content filters is about to attain USD 6.67 million by 2016. Over the next six years the CAGR is expected to hit 33.45%.



The growing concerns across the globe, especially government agencies, which are quite vulnerable, are largely fuelling the web content filtering markets. Growing concerns in the MNC’s and other such organizations for effectively managing web content requires fool proof mechanisms which are also boosting the markets.



The increased usage of the internet, raising the chances of being attacked and losing confidentiality, and vital documents or software is proving to be one of the driving forces behind the web content filtering market. The rapid growth in cybercrime across the globe is also driving the web content filtering market.



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The high initial cost and the subsequent maintenance cost involved in the implementation of such software or services is acting as the main inhibitor to this market. Growing population of hackers across the globe, developing a lame perspective of them being undefeated is acting as a barrier to this market.



The regulatory policies amended by the Internet Industry Association (IIA) involve three main factors:

Children’s access to internet supervision



Registering complaint to ACMA

Eliminating offensive web content



With such amendments new opportunities are freely flowing around the web content filters market. Websense a global leader in web filtering and web security had nearly half of the market share across the globe in 2005 and has been awarded for retaining its leadership in 2010. Considering upcoming rivals the market share of Websense is declining, however it is considered one of the major market players impacting the web content filtering market. It protects over 10,000 organizations across the globe.



Some of the major players in this market are:



Blue coat systems

Cisco

Websense

McAfee

Symantec

Trend Micro

Barracuda networks

Zscaler

M86 Security

Face Time Communication

Safe Net

Content keeper Technologies

Webroot Software

Cymphonix

Optenet

Clearswift



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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