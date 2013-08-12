New Report : Weight Management Products Market - Global and China Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010 - 2017)

Transparency Market Research Report Add "Weight Management Products Market - Global And China Forecast, Share, Size, Growth And Industry Analysis (2010 - 2017)" to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The need to stay fit and agile has led to an increase in the number of gymnasiums and other weight loss facilities across the globe, thus driving the market for weight management products. Among the two methods of weight loss dieting and physical exercise, latter is considered more effective and sustainable. United States accounts for the maximum number of obese people worldwide. Obesity is increasing like a epidemic across the globe, thus driving the need for weight management products globally.
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The report contains the global scenario of Weight Management Products market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Weight Management Products market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.
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