New Report: World Bio-Services Market - Global Bio-Services Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Bio-services involve preclinical and clinical researches done by following the standards laid down by regulatory bodies. Clinical research organizations (CRO) segment their researches by contracts, manufacturing, and clinical trials. A clinical trial is a time consuming process, and specifies testing of the new drugs on specific people or for particular diseases. CRO can be divided into captive and independent. The former involves developing and testing of developed drug in-house whereas the latter involves testing of drugs developed by some other organization.



Geographically, the bio-services market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of world. Asia Pacific is seeing the highest growth of this market due to developing nations such as India and China and their growing economies. North America witnesses the growth of this market due to investments in research and development and the growing pharmaceuticals market. Developments in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing health concerns of people are the main drivers for growth of this market. Bio-services make extensive use of information technology services and has also accounted for developments and growth of the biopharma market.



Opportunities for this market lie in investments in research and development by various organizations, and innovations to reduce the time of processes like clinical trials. Government support in developing economies of some countries and increasing awareness about the services can boost the growth of this market. Bio-services such as clinical trials are time consuming and takes about seven or more years for completion of one trial of a drug which requires huge investments like employing of skilled manpower. Moreover, increasing regulations by regulatory bodies like FDA are issues hampering growth of this market.



Some of the companies operating in this market are Asklep, BeijingWits Medical Consulting, ClinTec International, Biocon, Quintiles, Lambda Therapeutic Labs, Fisher BioServices, Advion BioServices, Specialty Ranbaxy, Siro ClinPharm, ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services (RPS), Clinigene International, US Bioservices, Blue Sky BioServices, Kennet Bioservices Ltd, Lotus labs, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Benten BioServices, Invitrogen BioServices India Pvt. Ltd, Novartis, Polyclone Bioservices, Paragon Bioservices, Inc, Benten BioServices, Midwest Bio Services, LLC etc.



