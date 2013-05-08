New Report: World Microgrid Industry in Smart Grid - Global Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- GlobalData's latest research "Microgrid in Smart Grid - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020" provides insight into the market scenario related to microgird in the power sector. The global microgrid is currently in the introductory stage, but is witnessing deployment in various countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Netherlands, China and India. The market is currently growing gradually but in a couple of years it is estimated to observe a significant growth. Proper regulatory support is essential for the growth of the microgrid market during the forecast period. The global microgrid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2012-2020. Emphasis on power supply security is one of the major drivers in the growth of global microgrid market along with increasing the electrification and reducing the transmission and distribution losses.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165804



The report cover various aspects of microgrid market such as market sizing, outlook, key projects, regulations and cost benefit analysis. It starts with a discussion on the global microgrid market and explores the key initiatives undertaken, drivers, restraints, applications and standards affecting the market. The report also provides a detailed analysis on market sizing and outlook for global and key nations market. Key issues such as regulation affecting individual countries, projects and cost benefit analysis for microgrid project are also explained in the report.



Scope



Key geographies covered, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Netherland, China and India

Market size data of global, regional and key microgrid markets

Annualized market revenue data from 2011 to 2020

Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, government plan and policies,

Cost benefit analysis of microgrid project.

Technical Analysis includes includes technological study of microgrid components and their application



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/microgrid-in-smart-grid-market-size-key-issues-regulations-and-outlook-to-2020



Reasons to buy



Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and national microgrid market

Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.

Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the microgrid market growth potential.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Respond to your competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.



Latest Reports:



Australia - Smart Infrastructure - Smart Grids and M2M : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160779



With a better understanding of the complexity involved in the transformation of the electricity industry the words ‘smart energy’ are becoming more prominent. BuddeComm believes that the term ‘smart grids’ is too narrow and that eventually ‘smart energy’ will become the accepted terminology, especially once the communications developments in national broadband networks and mobile broadband start to converge with smart grid developments.



Smart energy signifies a system that is more integrated and scalable, and which extends through the distribution system, from businesses and homes and back to the sources of energy. A smarter energy system has sensors and controls embedded into its fabric. Because it is interconnected there is a two-way flow of information and energy across the network, including information on pricing. In addition to this it is intelligent, making use of proactive analytics and automation to transform data into insights and efficiently manage resources.



Smart Grid Communications Network Market in the US 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156749



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Smart Grid Communications Network market to grow at a CAGR of 17.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing construction of large smart grids. The Smart Grid Communications Network market has also been witnessing the increasing communication network services leasing. However, the increased exposure to cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Smart Grid Communications Network Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Smart Grid Communications Network market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About Us



MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/