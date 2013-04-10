New Reports on Global and China Biodegradable Plastics Industry 2012 - 2015 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Under the influence of environmental pollution, severe waste of resources and other factors, biodegradable plastics industry has been a great concern over recent years. Global biodegradable plastics capacity in 2012 exceeded one million tons. However, affected by product performance, exorbitant prices, etc., the actual demand for biodegradable plastics around the world is only 760,000 tons or so, less than 1% of the overall plastics market demand, revealing a huge market space for biodegradable plastics industry.



Currently, starch-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA) and polybutylene succinate (PBS) plastics as the world’s three major types of biodegradable plastics occupy about 90% of the total capacity. The first developed starch-based biodegradable plastics has the most mature technology, accounting for approximately 41% of the world’s total biodegradable plastics capacity, but inferior to PLA, PBS, PHA and other varieties in performance. Following the advances in technology research and development, PLA, PBS, etc. will usher in a gradually swelling market; it is expected that by 2015 PLA and PBS products will account for a total of 55% of the global biodegradable plastics capacity.



China’s biodegradable plastics industry development under the stimulus of many favorable factors, is also beginning to take shape. In 2012, there have been about a dozen manufacturers with total capacity up to 301,000 tons/a, accompanied by a CAGR of 27.3% in 2009-2012. Kingfa Technology Inc., Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. have realized 10,000 tons/a-scale biodegradable plastics production, covering PBS series, starch-based biodegradable plastics and PLA series.



According to information publicized by companies, the production of Chinese biodegradable plastics is expected to hit 650,000 tons/a by 2015. Among them, the newly-built 10,000 tons/a PBS Project of Youth Chemical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, started construction in 2011, expected to be completed and commissioned in 2013; In September 2012, Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd raised funds for new 150,000 tons/a PBS devices and raw materials related devices through non-public offering of stock, with a total construction period of 2.5 years.



