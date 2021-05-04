New Reports Show Next-Level Growth for Logistics Service Market : CEVA Logistics,Panalpina World Transport Ltd.,United Parcel Service ,C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Service Market Insights, to 2025" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Logistics Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Logistics Service



Logistics Services is defined as the process of executing as well as planning the efficient transportation. It mainly transfer the storage of goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. The main goal of logistic service is to meet customer requirements in a timely as well as cost-effective manner. Advantages of logistic service improve customer satisfaction, develop internal staff, acquire custom solutions, improve risk management, drive efficiency and cost savings, gain access to technology, focus on core business and others



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:



CEVA Logistics ( Switzerland),Panalpina World Transport Ltd. (Switzerland),United Parcel Service (United States),C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), A.P. MOLLER â€" MAERSK (Denmark), Nippon Express (Japan),FedEx (United States), DB Schenker (Germany),DHL International GmbH (Germany),KUEHNE + NAGEL (Switzerland),



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), End-Users (Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial End-user Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Logistics Providers (First & Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics, Fourth Party Logistics, Fifth Party Logistics), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Waterways, Airways, Railways)



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/99759-global-logistics-service-market



The Logistics Service Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in Mode of Transportation Services



Market Drivers:

An upsurge in Vehicle Production to Increase the Demand for Raw Materials and Components

Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries in order to boost the Usage of Logistics



Challenges:

Issue related to Logistics Security and Safety Issues

A problem regarding Lack of Full-Service Tracking Solution



Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India

Implementation/Usage of Driverless Vehicles

Increasing Usage of Blockchain for Efficient Logistics Operations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Logistics Service Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/99759-global-logistics-service-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Logistics Service Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Logistics Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Logistics Service market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Logistics Service various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Logistics Service.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/99759-global-logistics-service-market



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.



GET FULL COPY OF United States Logistics Service market study @ --------- USD 2000



And, Europe Logistics Service market study @ --------- USD 2500



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport