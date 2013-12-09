New Research Analysis Global Data Center Security Market 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Global Data Center Security Market 2014 – 2018



Global Data Center Security market to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to upgrade high-speed network devices. The Global Data Center Security market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of disaster recovery as a service. However, the increasing costs of procuring data center security solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-data-center-security-market-2014-2018



Global Data Center Security Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and McAfee Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Arbor Networks Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., and Websense Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180403



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Data Center Security Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Global Data Center Physical Security Appliance Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Global Data Center Virtual Security Appliance Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Global Data Center Security Market by Geographical Segmentation

7.2 Data Center Security Market in the Americas

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Data Center Security Market in the EMEA Region

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Data Center Security Market in the APAC Region

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Key Leading Countries

8.1 US

8.2 UK

8.3 Japan



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/180403



16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Acquisitions

16.2 Market Share Analysis 2013



17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Key Information

17.1.3 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Fortinet Inc.

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Key Information

17.2.3 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Juniper Networks Inc.

17.3.1 Business Overview

17.3.2 Key Information

17.3.3 SWOT Analysis

17.4 McAfee Inc.

17.4.1 Business Overview

17.4.2 Key Information

17.4.3 SWOT Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Data Center Security Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Data Center Physical Security Appliance Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global Data Center Virtual Security Appliance Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 5: Global Data Center Security Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 6: Data Center Security Market in the Americas 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 7: Data Center Security Market in the EMEA Region 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 8: Data Center Security Market in the APAC Region 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: Global Data Center Security Market by Vendor Segmentation 2013



Latest Reports:



Dental Implants Market in North America 2014-2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/dental-implants-market-in-north-america-2014-2018



The Dental Implants Market in North America 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 9.55 percent for the period 2013-2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth-all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



- North America



Overview and impact analysis of:



- 4 Market Drivers

- 4 Market Challenges

- 5 Market Trends



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180404



Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Biomet 3i

- DENTSPLY International Inc.

- Nobel Biocare Holding AG

- Straumann Holding AG



Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers

- Buyers

- Substitutes

- New entrants

- Market competition



Global E-cigarette Market 2014-2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-e-cigarette-market-2014-2018



Global E-cigarette Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 30.56 percent for the period 2013-2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth-all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



- Western Europe

- North America

- Eastern and Central Europe

- South America

- APAC

- ROW



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key countries:



- US

- Germany

- Russia



Overview and impact analysis of:



- 4 Market Drivers

- 4 Market Challenges

- 4 Market Trends



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180405



Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Lorillard Inc.

- NJOY Inc.

- Vapor Corp.



Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers

- Buyers

- Substitutes

- New entrants

- Market competition



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/