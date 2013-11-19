New Research Analysis: Global Enterprise Mobility Market 2013: BYOD, MDM, Big Data and Application Management

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Enterprise Mobility 2013: BYOD, MDM, Big Data and Application Management



Key factors driving enterprise mobility today include Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Mobile Device Management (MDM), and application management. Big Data also plays a role as corporations seek to better understand both their own employee's as well as customer behaviors to optimize internal and external applications respectively.



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The trend towards BYOD is accelerating in which employees are allowed to choose their mobile/wireless devices to use for work purposes. BYOD has many implications to the enterprise with the key issue being security. MDM provides one means of ensuring that there is a management layer to control the user environment and thereby protect corporate data and assets.



Enterprise mobility strategy must include the design, building and integration of mobile application as well as management. Management consists of MDM as well as Apps Stores management, which itself includes app publish/distribution, managing the Run time environment and app performance management.



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This research package includes:



- Mobile Applications and App Stores: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2013 - 2018

- Mobile Device Management (MDM): Infrastructure and Services 2014 - 2019

- Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals

- Enterprise BYOD Challenges and Next Generation Over-the-Top (OTT) Solutions

- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) vs. Corporate Owned-Personally Enabled (COPE) Strategy for Enterprise Mobility

- Why BYOT is More Important than BYOD

- The Future of App Stores



This research is a must-read for anyone involved in enterprise mobility strategy as well as business and operations planning.



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Target Audience:



- Medium-to-large business

- Mobile network operators

- Mobile apps stores providers

- Mobile device management solution providers

- Enterprise mobility management and IT personnel



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