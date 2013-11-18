New Research Analysis: Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market 2012-2016



Global Smart Grid Cyber Security market to grow at a CAGR of 29.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the occurrence of cyber threats which in turn is forcing the implementation of strong security measures. The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud based smart grid solutions. However, the high installation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are BAE Systems PLC, IBM Corp., Industrial Defender Inc., IOActive Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Siemens AG, VeriSign Inc., and ViaSat Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Innominate Security Technologies AG, N-dimension Solutions Inc., and Sophos Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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Table Of Content



01. Executive Summary



02. Scope of the Report



03. Market Research Methodology



04. List of Abbreviations



05. Introduction



06. Market Landscape



07. Geographical Segmentation



08. Buying Criteria



09. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



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11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape



16. Key Vendor Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



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