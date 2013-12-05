New Research Analysis Power Cables Market in China 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Power Cables Market in China 2014 – 2018



Power Cables Market in China 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 8.08 percent for the period 2013-2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth?all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



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A unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview and impact analysis of:



- ?3 Market Drivers

- 3 Market Challenges

- 3 Market Trends



Vendor Profile and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Far East Cable Co. Ltd.

- Nexans S.A.

- Prysmian S.p.A.

- Shandong Wanda Cable Co. Ltd.



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Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers

- ?Buyers

- ?Substitutes

- New entrants

- ?Market competition



Table Of Contents



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report



4. Market Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by End-users



8. Geographical Segmentation



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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