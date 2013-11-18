New Research: Biometrics Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 - Now at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Latest Report Published a new study Biometrics: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 563 pages, 249 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth. As people use electronics in their personal life more, protection of individual information becomes a more compelling problem. Biometrics devices protect individual information.



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Biometric identity units provide security protection. Units are comprised of integrated biometric capture devices. Biometrics is used to identify anyone in an accurate, repeatable manner. Physiological characteristics used for biometrics commonly include the face, fingerprints, and DNA. Behavioral characteristics include the user\'s digital signature, his or her voiceprint, and walk.



As law enforcement programs are redesigned to include information from social media and to initiate smarter cities initiatives, biometrics becomes a more compelling technology, both fingerprinting and facial recognition. Technologies. With the worldwide rise in the threat of terror, biometric systems become a more compelling tool in the hands of the authorities charged with keeping populations safe.



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Companies Profiled



Selected Market Leaders



NEC 3M / Cogent

Safron Morpho Bio-key

Gelamto / Avalon Biometrics Tyco

Apple / AuthenTec Suprema

DigitalPersona Google Motorola



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Selected Market Participants

Amano Japan / Accu-Time

Systems

Aware

Cognitec Systems

CIC

Cross Match / Francisco

Partners

Cross Match Technologies

Labcal



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