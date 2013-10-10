New Research : China Hotel Industry Research 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- China’s hotel market has grown rapidly in recent years, and future growth prospects also look good, but there is also rising competition in the market. While the number of Chinese people travelling for work and leisure has increased, driving the dramatic increase in new hotel openings, hotel chains now face catering to the needs of an increasingly diverse range of travel needs and differentiation among hotel users.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Classified

Unclassified

Report structure

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: China – Total travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18

Companies and brands

Figure 2: China – Top 5 hotel chain groups’ share of total star-rating classified outlets, 2012

The consumer

Figure 3: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, August 2013

Key trends

Hotel purpose and duration of stay

Figure 4: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, August 2013

How do consumers choose and book hotels?

Figure 5: Planning process before booking an hotel, August 2013

What consumers look for in an hotel

Figure 6: Importance of reputation/quality factors when booking an hotel in China, August 2013

Chinese consumer attitudes towards hotels

Figure 7: Attitudes towards basic needs fulfilment of hotels in China, August 2013

What we think



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The Market

Key points

Market size and forecast

The total market

Figure 8: China – Total travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18

The 1-3 star-rated hotels sector

Figure 9: China – Total 1-3 star-rated travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18

The 4-5 star-rated hotels sector

Figure 10: China – Total 4-5 star-rated travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18

The unclassified hotels sector

Figure 11: China – Total non-star-rated travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18

Market segmentation

Figure 12: China – Total travel accommodation outlets, by star-rating classification and non-classified type, 2008-12

Figure 13: China –Travel accommodation outlets total period % growth, by star-rating classification, 2007-12

Market drivers

Figure 14: Period % growth in key statistical indicators for hotel service enterprises and establishments above the designated national statistics gathering threshold, 2008-11

Figure 15: Urban per capita household leisure services spending, 2008-11

The strong growth of domestic travel creating new potential

Figure 16: China – Volume of passenger traffic, by location of origin and purpose, 2007-12

Lower tier cities seeing bigger growth in airport passenger volume

Figure 17: China – Top-21 airports, by share of total airport passenger volume and volume growth, 2012

Domestic leisure travel tops consumers’ reasons for flying

Figure 18: Reason for flying, June 2013

Figure 19: Choice of airline and class, June 2013

Strong growth potential showing in consumers taking short breaks

Figure 20: Frequency of spending leisure time, by type of activity in the past 12 months, July 2013

Figure 21: Changes in the amount of time spent on leisure, by type of activity compared to 12 months ago, July 2013



Companies and Brands

Key points

Brand share

Figure 22: China – Top-5 hotel chain groups’ share of total star-rating classified outlets, 2012

Figure 23: China – Leading hotel chain groups’ total star-rating classified outlets, 2009-12

Figure 24: China – Top 5 hotel chain groups’ share of total star-rating classified outlets, 2009-12

Advertising and innovation

Wedding and banquet services

Conference and business meeting services

Cuisine events

Major festival marketing

Special city breaks

Loyalty/membership cards

Services to guests – massage, travel booking, transport, etc.

Companies

Home Inns and Hotels Management Inc.

Figure 25: Home Inns and Hotels Management Inc. financial results, 2008-12

7 Days Group Holdings, Ltd.

Figure 26: Days Group Holdings, Ltd. financial results, 2008-12

Figure 27: Days Group Holdings, Ltd. hotel network structure, 2008-12

China Lodging Group, Ltd.

Figure 28: China Lodging Group, Ltd. financial results, 2008-12

Figure 29: China Lodging Group, Ltd. hotel network structure, 2010-12

Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels Development Co., Ltd.

Figure 30: Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels Development Co., Ltd. financial results, 2011/12

Figure 31: Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels Development Co., Ltd. hotel network structure, 2008-12

Figure 32: Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels Development Co., Ltd. average room revenues and occupancy, by brand, 2011/12

GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.



The Consumer – Hotel Usage and Duration of Stay

Key points

Purposes of hotel stay

Figure 33: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, August 2013

Duration of hotel stay

Figure 34: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, August 2013



The Consumer – Hotel Planning and Booking Habits

Key points

The planning process before booking a hotel

Figure 35: Planning process before booking an hotel, August 2013

How people book hotels

Figure 36: How consumers book an hotel in China, August 2013



The Consumer – Features Sought by, and Attitudes towards Hotels among Chinese Consumers

Key points

Key services and facilities sought by consumers from an hotel

Figure 37: Importance of service/facility factors when booking an hotel in China, August 2013

Attitudes towards hotel pricing

Figure 38: Attitudes towards price of hotels in China, August 2013



Key Issue – Hotel Purpose and Duration of Stay

Key points

Short holiday breaks are in big demand

Figure 39: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, August 2013

Hotel leisure stays create a variety of opportunities

Figure 40: Purposes for staying in an hotel for leisure/personal reasons in China, August 2013

Potential for increasing conference and training business

Figure 41: Purposes for staying in an hotel for business reasons in China, August 2013

Consumer hotel stay reasons by lifestage

Figure 42: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, by gender and age group, August 2013

Figure 43: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, by marital status and children in household, August 2013

Figure 44: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, by age of children in household, August 2013

Consumer hotel stay reasons by income, location and education

Figure 45: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, by monthly household income group, August 2013

Figure 46: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, by city tier, August 2013

Typical duration of stay at hotels

Figure 47: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, August 2013

Typical hotel stay duration by lifestage

Figure 48: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, by gender and age group, August 2013

Figure 49: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, by age of children in household, August 2013

Typical hotel stay duration by income, location and education

Figure 50: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, by monthly household income group, August 2013

Figure 51: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, by city tier, August 2013

What does it mean?



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Key Issue – How do Consumers Choose and Book Hotels?

Key points

The planning process before booking an hotel

Figure 52: Planning process before booking an hotel, August 2013

Consumer hotel booking planning by lifestage

Figure 53: Planning process before booking an hotel, by gender and age group, August 2013

Figure 54: Planning process before booking an hotel, by marital status and children in household, August 2013

Figure 55: Planning process before booking an hotel, by age of children in household, August 2013

Consumer hotel booking planning by income and location

Figure 56: Planning process before booking an hotel, by monthly household income group, August 2013

Figure 57: Planning process before booking an hotel, by level of education, August 2013

How consumers book an hotel stay

Figure 58: How consumers book an hotel in China, August 2013

Consumer hotel booking process by lifestage

Figure 59: How consumers book an hotel in China, by gender and age group, August 2013

Figure 60: How consumers book an hotel in China, by age of children in household, August 2013

Consumer hotel booking process by income and location

Figure 61: How consumers book an hotel in China, by monthly household income group, August 2013

Figure 62: How consumers book an hotel in China, by city tier, August 2013



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