New Research On: "2013 in US Sun Protection and Sunless Tanners" Now at Market Research Reports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Sun Protection And Sunless Tanners - US - November 2013” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The sun protection and sunless tanners category is starting to show signs of struggle. There are some specific challenges that need to be addressed. Companies need to better engage with men to educate them around sun protection and grow their usage. Determining ways to increase regular sunscreen usage is also important, as is breaking the category’s seasonal perceptions.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners, at current prices, 2008-18
Market factors
Older consumers in need of education and outreach
Tanning still a common practice
Segment performance
Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners, by segment, at current prices, 2008-13
Market players
Figure 3: Share of MULO sales of sun protection and sunless tanner products, by leading companies, 2013
The consumer
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Issues and Insights
Men need more education and outreach
Issues
Insights: Specifically target men in marketing and outreach campaigns
Increase regular sunscreen usage among consumers
Issues
Insights: Add skincare benefits that influence consumers to use products more regularly
Trend Applications
Trend: Make it Mine
Trend: Sense of the Intense
Mintel Futures: Generation Next
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Sun protection and sunless tanning market starting to struggle
Sales and forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners
Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners, at current prices, 2008-18
Market Drivers
Key points
Older consumers in need of education and outreach
Figure 10: Population, by age, 2008-18
Income plays a role in usage of sun protection products
Figure 11: Household income distribution, 2012
Tanning continues to be a popular practice
Number of households with children declining
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