New Research On: "2013 in US Sun Protection and Sunless Tanners" Now at Market Research Reports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The sun protection and sunless tanners category is starting to show signs of struggle. There are some specific challenges that need to be addressed. Companies need to better engage with men to educate them around sun protection and grow their usage. Determining ways to increase regular sunscreen usage is also important, as is breaking the category’s seasonal perceptions.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners, at current prices, 2008-18

Market factors

Older consumers in need of education and outreach

Tanning still a common practice

Segment performance

Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners, by segment, at current prices, 2008-13

Market players

Figure 3: Share of MULO sales of sun protection and sunless tanner products, by leading companies, 2013

The consumer



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Issues and Insights

Men need more education and outreach

Issues

Insights: Specifically target men in marketing and outreach campaigns

Increase regular sunscreen usage among consumers

Issues

Insights: Add skincare benefits that influence consumers to use products more regularly



Trend Applications

Trend: Make it Mine

Trend: Sense of the Intense

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Sun protection and sunless tanning market starting to struggle

Sales and forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners

Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of sun protection and sunless tanners, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Drivers

Key points

Older consumers in need of education and outreach

Figure 10: Population, by age, 2008-18

Income plays a role in usage of sun protection products

Figure 11: Household income distribution, 2012

Tanning continues to be a popular practice

Number of households with children declining



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