New Research On: "2013 UK Gastrointestinal Remedies" Now at Market Research Reports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- A reluctance to take gastrointestinal remedies and a reactionary rather than precautionary approach to digestive health has hindered the market in the past. This highlights an opportunity for encouraging people to take a more proactive approach to their digestive health, particularly as there is a high interest in products that prevent issues from occurring in the first place. Growth in the population of the over-65s (who are the highest users of OTC gastrointestinal remedies) also presents opportunities for product innovations, as well as advertising better targeted to this demographic.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Definition

Methodology

Consumer research

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case scenario for UK retail value sales of gastrointestinal remedies, 2008-18

Level of new product development falling

Figure 2: New product launches, by branded vs. own-label, 2009-13

Companies, brands and innovation

Figure 3: UK retail value sales of gastrointestinal remedies, by brand, year ending August 2013

The consumer



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Issues in the Market

What role does own-label have in this category?

Why are people reluctant to take gastrointestinal remedies?

What are the opportunities for new innovations?

How will growth of the over-65s impact the category?



Trend Applications

Trend: Transumers

Trend: Extend My Brand

Mintel Futures: East Meets West



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Market Drivers

Key points

Young urban professionals are a target group

Figure 7: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18

The over-65s set to remain fastest-growing age group

Socio-economic groups – opportunities for industry growth

Figure 8: Forecast adult population trends, by socio-economic group, 2008-18

Consumers prioritise exercise over healthy eating



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