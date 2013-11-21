New Research on Automotive Semiconductors Market to 2015 Demand for Energy Efficient Vehicles with Safety

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Research new report "Automotive Semiconductors Market to 2015 - Demand for Energy Efficient Vehicles with Safety and Comfort Systems to Drive Sales Growth” provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the automotive semiconductors industry. The report covers the industry dynamics, information on the revenue and volume of the Automotive Semiconductors Market, and the market share of the suppliers. The report also provides product - based, region-based and end-use based forecasts up to 2015.



The product based forecasts up to 2015 are given for the microcontrollers (MCUs), power semiconductors, ASICs, sensors, discretes and memory. The market for automotive semiconductors applications in powertrain, infotainment, chassis and safety, and, comfort systems and body electronics are discussed. In automobiles, usage of automotive semiconductors is increasing with the increasing demand for energy efficient vehicles and increasing customer preference for comfort, safety and infotainment features. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



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Scope



Market Size in terms of sales revenue – Historical data 2004 to 2010 given. Forecast forward until 2015.

Market Size in terms of sales volume – Historical data 2004 to 2010 given. Forecast forward until 2015.

Automotive Semiconductors market for the key product types such as Microcontrollers (MCUs), Power Semiconductors, ASICs, Sensors, Discretes and Memory have been covered.

Breakdown of market statistics by key applications of automotive semiconductors into Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis and Safety, and Comfort Systems and Body Electronics

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America have been covered

Market statistics for key countries such as Japan, Germany, China, Spain, France, USA, South Korea, Canada and Taiwan have been provided.

Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Freescale and Texas Instruments are discussed.

Different Analytical Frameworks such as Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis and SWOT Analysis have been used to give a comprehensive view of the global Automotive Semiconductors Market.



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Reasons to Buy



Exploit growth opportunities in the global automotive semiconductors market.

Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for various automotive Semiconductors.

Identify the strengths and weakness of the key players in the automotive semiconductors market.

Develop business strategies from the PEST and Porter's Five Forces Analyses.

Identify key growth markets for products from the market statistics.

Know the demand potential for automotive semiconductors.



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Research Report Guidance



3 Global Automotive Industry

3.1 Automotive Industry- Overview

3.2 Automotive Industry- Entry of Electric Vehicles

4 Global Automotive Semiconductor Industry

4.1 Automotive Semiconductor Industry - Overview

4.2 Automotive Semiconductors - Product Types

4.2.1 Discretes

4.2.2 Sensors

4.2.3 Optoelectronics

4.2.4 Microcontrollers (MCUs)

4.2.5 Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

4.2.6 Power semiconductors

4.2.7 Memory

4.3 Automotive Semiconductors - Application Categories

4.3.1 Powertrain

4.3.2 Infotainment

4.3.3 Chassis and Safety

4.3.4 Comfort and Body Electronics



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5 Global Automotive Semiconductors, Industry Dynamics

5.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors - Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Customer Preference for Comfort, Safety and Infotainment Features

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Vehicles, Fuel Efficient Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) to Drive the Market for Automotive Semiconductors

5.1.3 Growing Demand for Automotive Semiconductors in Emerging Markets

5.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors - Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Pricing Pressures Reducing Profit Margins

5.2.2 Decreasing Demand for 8-bit and 16-bit MCUs in Automobiles

5.3 Global Automotive Semiconductors - Key Industry Challenges

5.3.1 Demand for Semiconductors with Integrated Functionalities

5.3.2 Coordinating with Automotive Manufacturers to Develop Automotive Semiconductors

5.3.3 Stringent Quality Requirements



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