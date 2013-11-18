New Research On: "Breast Cancer Industry in Pipeline 2013" Now at Market Research Reports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Markets Directs, 'Breast Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Breast Cancer, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Breast Cancer. Breast Cancer - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/breast-cancer-pipeline-review-h2-2013



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Breast Cancer.

A review of the Breast Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

Coverage of the Breast Cancer pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

Key discontinued pipeline projects.

Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177828



Reasons to buy



Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Breast Cancer.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Breast Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.



Table of Contents



Table of Contents 2

Introduction 12

Breast Cancer Overview 13

Therapeutics Development 14

Breast Cancer Therapeutics under Development by Companies 16

Breast Cancer Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes 37

Late Stage Products 44

Mid Clinical Stage Products 45



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/177828



Early Clinical Stage Products 46

Discovery and Pre-Clinical Stage Products 47

Breast Cancer Therapeutics - Products under Development by Companies 48

Breast Cancer Therapeutics - Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes 82

Companies Involved in Breast Cancer Therapeutics Development 90

Breast Cancer - Therapeutics Assessment 334

Drug Profiles 342

Breast Cancer Therapeutics - Drug Profile Updates 422

Breast Cancer Therapeutics - Discontinued Products 468

Breast Cancer Therapeutics - Dormant Products 476

Breast Cancer - Product Development Milestones 503



Latest Reports:

China Diagnostic Reagent Industry Report, 2013-2015

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-diagnostic-reagent-industry-report-2013-2015



Driven by huge population base, intensified aging and many favorable policies, China diagnostic reagent industry has been developing rapidly. In 2008-2012, the diagnostic reagent market size presented the CAGR of over 15%, hitting RMB13.3 billion with the year-on-year growth rate of 16.7% in 2012. Moreover, the market will accelerate its pace in the wake of China’s medical reform, enhanced health awareness of people and improved physical examination technology. In China, in vitro diagnostic reagents consist of biochemical diagnostic reagents, immune diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostic reagents and hematology diagnostic reagents. Biochemical and immune diagnostic reagents enjoyed the highest 70% market share together in 2012, which was determined by the domestic medical demand. Chinese economy and the government medical expenditure stay at a low level, which affects the medical diagnosis consumption seriously.



From now to the next three years, China will desire regular tests mostly, which have the most demand for biochemical and immune diagnostic reagents. The progress in Chinese diagnosis technology and the increase of high-end consumers will boost the demand for molecular diagnostic reagents and other related reagents. The demand for biochemical and immune diagnostic reagents will occupy 60% in 2015.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177982



Global And China Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry Report, 2013

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-plastic-injection-molding-machine-industry-report-2013



The annual output of injection molding machines in China, the world’s largest injection molding machine producer, hit roughly 100,000 sets. However, impacted by the weakening demand for auto and household appliances downstream on the heels of slowdown in the growth of Chinese economy, China’s output of injection molding machines slowed down in growth since 2011H2, and even witnessed negative growth in 2012. Nevertheless, China injection molding machine market showed stable momentum from 2013Q2, with the expected annual output growing by around 2.5% over the preceding year.



Meanwhile, China also boasts a major trader of injection molding machines in the world. 2012 witnessed a notable turning point in terms of trading in China injection molding machine industry, with the export exceeding the import for the first time, and with the trade surplus amounting to USD111.85 million. In 2013, the trade surplus further expanded, with the value in the first eight months hitting USD150.30 million. This came as the following two aspects: firstly, more and more overseas manufacturers are establishing injection molding machine works in China, fueling the export of injection molding machines; secondly, China’s sluggish demand in recent two years caused the decline in import. Rather, some of western economies are emerging from its doldrums, creating better conditions for investment and generating import of injection molding machines.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178514



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbiz.blogspot.com/