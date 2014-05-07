New Research on Cement & Concrete Additives Markets in China 2014: Global Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Cement & Concrete Additives Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014



China's demand for cement & concrete additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CONSUMER SOFTWARE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Consumer Software Industry Structure

Market Size

Major Chinese and Foreign Company Sales Volumes

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CONSUMER SOFTWARE SALES VOLUMES & FORECASTS

Overview

Consumer Software Sales Volumes and Forecasts (In Yuan)

Operating System

Windows

Linux

Apple

Word Processing

Children’s Software

Graphics and Designs

Games

Educational Software

Virus

Entertainment Software

Other Consumer Software

Consumer Software Imports and Exports

Consumer Software Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

West

South

Pricing Trends



V. CONSUMER SOFTWARE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Chinese IT Industry Outlook

Consumer Software Markets Outlook Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Professional Consumers

Professional Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Professional Consumers

Educational Consumers

Educational Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Educational Consumers

Family Consumers

Family Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Family Consumers



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Advanced Materials Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect Export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



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VII. CONSUMER SOFTWARE PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Consumer Software Producer Profiles

Distributors I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Consumer Software Supply and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade

Key Commodity Exports from China

China’s Exports to its Leading Trade Partners

Key Commodity Imports into China

China’s Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners



III. CONSUMER SOFTWARE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Chinese and Foreign Company Sales Volumes

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments



IV. CONSUMER SOFTWARE SALES VOLUMES & FORECASTS

Consumer Software Sales Volumes and Forecasts (In Yuan)

Operating System

Windows

Linux

Apple

Word Processing

Children’s Software

Graphics and Designs

Games

Educational Software

Virus

Entertainment Software

Other Consumer Software

Consumer Software Imports and Exports

Consumer Software Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

West

South



V. CONSUMER SOFTWARE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Chinese IT Industry Outlook

Consumer Spending Trends

Total Consumer Software Demand by Market

Professional Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Professional Consumers

Educational Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Educational Consumers

Family Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Family Consumers



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196601



I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Consumer Software Supply and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade

Key Commodity Exports from China

China’s Exports to its Leading Trade Partners

Key Commodity Imports into China

China’s Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners



III. CONSUMER SOFTWARE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Chinese and Foreign Company Sales Volumes

Market Share of Key Producers



IV. CONSUMER SOFTWARE SALES VOLUMES & FORECASTS

Consumer Software Sales Volumes and Forecasts (In Yuan)

Operating System

Windows

Linux

Apple

Word Processing

Children’s Software

Graphics and Designs

Games

Educational Software

Virus

Entertainment Software

Other Consumer Software

Consumer Software Imports and Exports

Consumer Software Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

West

South



V. CONSUMER SOFTWARE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Chinese IT Industry Outlook

Consumer Spending Trends

Total Consumer Software Demand by Market

Professional Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Professional Consumers

Educational Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Educational Consumers

Family Consumer Market Outlook

Consumer Software Demand by Family Consumers



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