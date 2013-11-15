New Research On: "China Diagnostic Reagent Industry 2013-2015" Now at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The annual output of injection molding machines in China, the world’s largest injection molding machine producer, hit roughly 100,000 sets. However, impacted by the weakening demand for auto and household appliances downstream on the heels of slowdown in the growth of Chinese economy, China’s output of injection molding machines slowed down in growth since 2011H2, and even witnessed negative growth in 2012. Nevertheless, China injection molding machine market showed stable momentum from 2013Q2, with the expected annual output growing by around 2.5% over the preceding year.



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Meanwhile, China also boasts a major trader of injection molding machines in the world. 2012 witnessed a notable turning point in terms of trading in China injection molding machine industry, with the export exceeding the import for the first time, and with the trade surplus amounting to USD111.85 million. In 2013, the trade surplus further expanded, with the value in the first eight months hitting USD150.30 million. This came as the following two aspects: firstly, more and more overseas manufacturers are establishing injection molding machine works in China, fueling the export of injection molding machines; secondly, China’s sluggish demand in recent two years caused the decline in import. Rather, some of western economies are emerging from its doldrums, creating better conditions for investment and generating import of injection molding machines.



The report emphasizes the production , sales, and import & export of global and China injection molding machine industry, dwells on the market breakdown of all-electric, all-hydraulic and two-plate models, and highlights six international tycoons including Arburg, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Engel and NISSEI Plastic Industrial as well as 14 domestic enterprises including Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, L.K. Technology Holdings Limited, Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited, FU CHUN SHIN Machinery Manufacture, Borch Machinery and Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of Plastic Injection Molding Machine

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.2 Characteristics

1.1.3 Working Principle

1.2 Position in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry



2. Development of Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry Worldwide

2.1 Overview

2.2 Germany

2.2.1 Production and Sales

2.2.2 Export

2.3 Japan

2.4 Italy

2.5 USA



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3 Development of China Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry

3.1 Overview of Plastic Machinery Industry

3.2 Production and Sales of Plastic Injection Molding Machine

3.2.1 Production

3.2.2 Sales

3.3 Import and Export of Plastic Injection Molding Machine

3.3.1 Export



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