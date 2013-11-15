New Research On: "China Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry" Report, 2013 Now at Market Research Reports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The annual output of injection molding machines in China, the world’s largest injection molding machine producer, hit roughly 100,000 sets. However, impacted by the weakening demand for auto and household appliances downstream on the heels of slowdown in the growth of Chinese economy, China’s output of injection molding machines slowed down in growth since 2011H2, and even witnessed negative growth in 2012. Nevertheless, China injection molding machine market showed stable momentum from 2013Q2, with the expected annual output growing by around 2.5% over the preceding year.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-plastic-injection-molding-machine-industry-report-2013



Meanwhile, China also boasts a major trader of injection molding machines in the world. 2012 witnessed a notable turning point in terms of trading in China injection molding machine industry, with the export exceeding the import for the first time, and with the trade surplus amounting to USD111.85 million. In 2013, the trade surplus further expanded, with the value in the first eight months hitting USD150.30 million. This came as the following two aspects: firstly, more and more overseas manufacturers are establishing injection molding machine works in China, fueling the export of injection molding machines; secondly, China’s sluggish demand in recent two years caused the decline in import. Rather, some of western economies are emerging from its doldrums, creating better conditions for investment and generating import of injection molding machines.



The report emphasizes the production , sales, and import & export of global and China injection molding machine industry, dwells on the market breakdown of all-electric, all-hydraulic and two-plate models, and highlights six international tycoons including Arburg, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Engel and NISSEI Plastic Industrial as well as 14 domestic enterprises including Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, L.K. Technology Holdings Limited, Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited, FU CHUN SHIN Machinery Manufacture, Borch Machinery and Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178514



Arburg boasts the world’s leading injection molding machine producer which has established branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. In particular, the Shanghai outlet is its focus in China, providing mid to high-end products such as metal powder injection molding machines, liquid silicone injection molding machines, and thermal plastic injection molding machines in a modular approach. In Jul. 2013, Arburg set up injection molding machine spot warehouse in Shanghai, in an aim to offer better service for clients across Asia.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of Plastic Injection Molding Machine

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.2 Characteristics

1.1.3 Working Principle

1.2 Position in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry



2. Development of Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry Worldwide

2.1 Overview

2.2 Germany

2.2.1 Production and Sales

2.2.2 Export

2.3 Japan

2.4 Italy

2.5 USA



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/178514



3 Development of China Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry

3.1 Overview of Plastic Machinery Industry

3.2 Production and Sales of Plastic Injection Molding Machine

3.2.1 Production

3.2.2 Sales

3.3 Import and Export of Plastic Injection Molding Machine



Latest Reports:



Global Wiper Systems Market 2012-2016

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-wiper-systems-market-2012-2016



Global Wiper Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in rear wiper usage. The Global Wiper Systems market has also been witnessing the increase in integrated wiper systems. However, the lack of any significant technological development could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Wiper Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wiper Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179011



The key vendors dominating this market space are Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Federal-Mogul Corp., and Denso Corp.



Global Smart Grid Technology Market 2012-2016

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-smart-grid-technology-market-2012-2016



Global Smart Grid Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 29.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the aging power grid infrastructure. The Global Smart Grid Technology market has also been witnessing the increasing integration of various technologies into the power grid. However, the high implementation cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Grid Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Grid Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179015



The key vendors dominating this market space are Echelon Corp., Elster Group SE, GE Energy LLC, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, and Sensus USA Inc.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://industry-research-reports.blogspot.com/