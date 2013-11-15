New Research On: "China TV Drama Industry 2013-2016"-Now at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- In recent years, a series of favorable policies issued by the Chinese government in finance, intellectual property protection and culture industries stimulate the rapid expansion of Chinese TV drama market.



In 2012, 612 TV dramas were launched in China, rising by 50 ones year on year; 19,659 episodes were issued, representing a year-on-year increase of 2,941 ones. Meanwhile, 506 TV dramas made in China (accounting for 82.68%) were published, up 37 ones year on year; 17,703 episodes were released, with a year-on-year growth of 18.48%. The length of each TV drama made in China ascended from 27.58 episodes in 2006 to 34.99 episodes in 2012 averagely.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-tv-drama-industry-report2013-2016



In 2012, the transaction value of TV dramas made in China jumped by 44.74% year on year to RMB11 billion, of which RMB8 billion sourced from broadcast copyright trading and RMB3 billion from network copyright trading. In 2011-2012, the transaction value increased significantly mainly because of the growing number of higher-priced classic dramas.



By H1 2013, there had been seven Chinese listed companies engaged in television production and distribution. In 2008-2012, their TV drama revenue grew at over 30%; by the CAGR of TV drama revenue, New Culture (88.67%), Enlight Media (81.63%) and Huace (61.26%) ranked the top three.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177638



The report consists of the following aspects:



Overview of China TV drama Industry (including industrial chain, business models, profit models, relevant policies, television channels, TV advertising industry, online video industry, etc.)

Chinese TV drama market (including status quo, supply and demand, revenue, export, prospect, etc.)

Chinese TV drama production, distribution and broadcast markets (including status quo, competitive patterns, comparison between listed companies, TV stations, network broadcasting, etc.)

The market of introduced TV dramas by China (including policies, status quo, competitive patterns, etc.)



TABLE OF CONTENT



1 Overview of China TV Drama Industry

1.1 Definition and Industry Chain

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Industry Chain

1.2 Business Model

1.2.1 Production Mode



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/177638



2 Development Environments of China TV Drama Industry

2.1 Related Policies

2.1.1 Policies and Regulations

2.1.2 Regulatory System

2.2 TV and Number of Subscribers

2.2.1 Ownership of TV Sets



Latest Reports:



The Future Of The Oral Hygiene Market In The United States To 2017

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-future-of-the-oral-hygiene-market-in-the-united-states-to-2017



The Future of the Oral Hygiene Market in the United States to 2017 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Oral Hygiene consumption trends in the United States, historic and forecast Oral Hygiene consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Oral Hygiene sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179181



This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Oral Hygiene market in the United States and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.



Breast Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/breast-cancer-pipeline-review-h2-2013



Global Markets Directs, 'Breast Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Breast Cancer, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Breast Cancer. Breast Cancer - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Breast Cancer.

A review of the Breast Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177828



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://www.marketresearchreportsbiz.blogspot.com/