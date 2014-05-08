New Research on Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets in China

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets in China". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets in China"to its huge collection of research reports.
China's demand for diagnostic medical equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Diagnostic Medical Equipment Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
Overview
Diagnostic Medical Equipment Sales Volumes and Forecasts (Yuan)
X-Ray Equipment
Ultrasonic Scanning Devices
Mammography Equipment
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment (MRI)
CT Scanners
Electrocardiographs (EKG)
Electroencephalographs (EEG)
Electromyography (EMG)
Audiological Equipment
Endoscopes Equipment
Other Diagnostic Medical Equipment
Diagnostic Medical Equipment Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
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V. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOKS
Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets Outlook Overview
Government Regulations
Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
Consumer Spending Trends
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
Diagnostic Medical Equipment Sales by Region
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