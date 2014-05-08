New Research on Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets in China"to its huge collection of research reports.



China's demand for diagnostic medical equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Diagnostic Medical Equipment Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Overview

Diagnostic Medical Equipment Sales Volumes and Forecasts (Yuan)

X-Ray Equipment

Ultrasonic Scanning Devices

Mammography Equipment

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment (MRI)

CT Scanners

Electrocardiographs (EKG)

Electroencephalographs (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Audiological Equipment

Endoscopes Equipment

Other Diagnostic Medical Equipment

Diagnostic Medical Equipment Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



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V. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOKS

Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets Outlook Overview

Government Regulations

Health Care Insurance Industry Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds

Diagnostic Medical Equipment Sales by Region



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