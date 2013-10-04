New Research on Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012 to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircrafts from the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for low-maintenance electrical systems. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Thales SA, and UTC Aerospace Systems.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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