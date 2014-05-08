New Research on HNWI Asset Allocation in India 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis. This report provides the latest asset allocations of India HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of India HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



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Scope:



Independent market sizing of India HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Table of Contents



1 Introduction

1.1 Details of this Report

1.2 Definitions



2 Executive Summary



3 Wealth Sector Fundamentals

3.1 Political Background

3.2 Economic Background

3.3 Social Background

3.4 Benchmarking Indian Wealth in Context

3.4.1 Distribution of wealth in India

3.5 HNWI Volume and Wealth Trends



4 Analysis of Indian HNWI Investments

4.1 Analysis by Asset Class

4.1.1 Trends in alternative assets

4.1.2 Trends in ?art, wine and wheels'

4.1.3 Trends of investments in real estate

4.1.4 Trends of investments in cash and deposits

4.1.5 Trends of investments in fixed income

4.1.6 Investment trends in equity

4.1.7 Investments trends in business interests....



Reasons To Buy:



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



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Key Highlights:



In 2013, real estate was the largest asset class for Indian HNWIs, with 30.0% of total HNWI assets, followed by business interests with 23.6%, equities with 23.1%, alternatives with 8.5%, fixed-income with 7.9%, and cash and deposits with 6.9%.

Alternatives, business interests and real estate recorded growth at respective review-period rates of 69%, 57% and 48%.

Alternative assets held by Indian HNWIs increased during the review period, from 7.3% of total HNWI assets in 2009 to 8.5% in 2013. HNWI allocations to commodities increased from 3.8% of total assets in 2009 to 4.9% in 2013.

Over the forecast period, allocations in commodities are expected to decline to 3.6% of total HNWI assets by 2018, as global liquidity tightens due to a forecast near-term drop in demand from China for raw materials that will cause global commodity prices to flatten out.

In 2013, Indian HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$476.8 billion, representing 37.8% of wealth holdings.



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