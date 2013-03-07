New Research on India Tubeless Tire Market : Latest Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- India Tubeless Tire Market



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Tire Industry in India

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Segmentation Based on Customers

4.4 Segmentation Based on Raw Material

4.5 Five Forces Analysis

5. Vendor Landscape

Key Vendors

6. Buying Criteria

7. Market Growth Drivers

8. Drivers and their Impact

9. Market Challenges



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Tubeless Tire market in India to grow at a CAGR of 22.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing passenger vehicle market in India. The Tubeless Tire Market in India has also been witnessing the increasing radialization of tires in India. However, the increasing cost of raw material could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Tubeless Tire Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Tubeless Tire market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Apollo Tyres Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., J. K. Organization, and MRF Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., CEAT Ltd, and Birla Tyres Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

