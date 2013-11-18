New Research On: "Robot Cars and Trucks Market" Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 - Now at Market Research Reports .Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Latest Report Published a new study Robot Cars and Trucks: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 362 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as robot cars and trucks permit users to implement automated driving.



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IBM and Google are sure to be a significant software vendors for all the robot car and truck market participants. IBM has a huge head start with its excellent middleware branded integrated solutions that are hardened and reliable.



As automated process hits the auto industry as a disruptive force, it parallels the automated piloting of the airline industry that saw significant labor savings implementation. Automated vehicle driving can be done anywhere just by connecting the car to the adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and braking, and lane assist systems.



Robot cars and trucks incrementally add automated process to driving. As software is added to cars and trucks it is done in concert with modification to the steering, breaking, and other automotive systems. Autonomous functions for vehicles are increasingly adopted.



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Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Google

BMW

Daimler

General Dynamics

GM

Kairos

Mitsubshi

Ford

Tesla



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Market Participants



Allen Vanguard

Audi

BAE Systems

Boston Dynamics

Bosch Group

Evatran Group

BMW

Buick Group

Chrysler / Dodge

Daimler AG/Mercedes-Benz

ECA Robotics

Elbit Systems



Check Out These Key Topics



Robot Cars and Trucks

Robot steering

Robot breaking

Robot automotive systems

Autonomous functions for vehicles

Collision avoidance



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