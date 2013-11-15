New Research On: "US Childrens Clothes Shopping Market - 2013" Now at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Given that a third of parents interviewed shop for children’s clothing online and the exponential growth experienced overall by online shopping, should retailers in this market be learning from Best Buy’s stated intention to move away from the large store format and to a more streamlined in-store/online integrated approach as a way to stay ahead in the children’s clothing market?



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Fan chart forecast of total retail sales of children’s clothing, 2008-18

Market factors

Birthrate and number of children in the US will impact the market

Figure 2: Population (in millions) by age 11 and under, 2008-18

Figure 3: Population (in millions) by age 11 and under, by gender, 2008-18

Hispanics represent opportunity for children’s clothing market

Childhood obesity remains a concern



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Figure 4: Prevalence of obesity among children aged 2-11, 1971-2010

Issues and Insights

How big a threat to in-store shopping is online buying?

The issues

The implications

Aligning with parents’ savings strategies

The issues

The implications



Trend Application

Inspire Trend: Guiding Choice

Inspire Trend: Let’s Make a Deal

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



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Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Sales of children’s clothing expected to grow

Figure 9: Total US retail sales of children’s clothing, at current prices, 2008-18



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