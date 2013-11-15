New Research On: "US - Home Hair Color Industry - 2013" Now at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Functional benefits such as covering grays and long-lasting results are essential, but have also become expected in the hair coloring category. Shoppers are seeking more customized solutions for their hair coloring needs—through products developed specifically for their age, ethnicity, lifestage, or hair type.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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Executive Summary

Overview

The market

Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of home hair color, at current prices, 2008-18

Market factors

Figure 2: US unemployment and underemployment rates, 2007-13

Segment performance

Figure 3: Total US retail sales of home hair color, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013

The consumer

Permanent hair color leads usage in category



Issues and Insights

What opportunities are there to improve sales in the sluggish home hair color market?

The issues

The implications: Grow the temporary segment, address the aging and multicultural populations

What benefits do consumers perceive from using natural and organic hair coloring products?

The issues



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Trend Applications

Trend: Factory Fear

Trend: Non-Standard Society

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Economic recession gave category a boost, but growth has tapered

Category growth expected to be slow and steady through 2018

Sales and forecast of home hair color



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