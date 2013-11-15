New Research On: "US - Home Hair Color Industry - 2013" Now at Market Research Reports.Biz
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Functional benefits such as covering grays and long-lasting results are essential, but have also become expected in the hair coloring category. Shoppers are seeking more customized solutions for their hair coloring needs—through products developed specifically for their age, ethnicity, lifestage, or hair type.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
Overview
The market
Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of home hair color, at current prices, 2008-18
Market factors
Figure 2: US unemployment and underemployment rates, 2007-13
Segment performance
Figure 3: Total US retail sales of home hair color, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013
The consumer
Permanent hair color leads usage in category
Issues and Insights
What opportunities are there to improve sales in the sluggish home hair color market?
The issues
The implications: Grow the temporary segment, address the aging and multicultural populations
What benefits do consumers perceive from using natural and organic hair coloring products?
The issues
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Trend Applications
Trend: Factory Fear
Trend: Non-Standard Society
Mintel Futures: Old Gold
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Economic recession gave category a boost, but growth has tapered
Category growth expected to be slow and steady through 2018
Sales and forecast of home hair color
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