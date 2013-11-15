New Research On: "US Movie Theaters Industry - 2013" Now at Market Research Reports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Going to the movies is an American pastime. However, movie theaters need to help moviegoers look beyond the cost of tickets by promoting the overall value of the theater experience. Advanced screen technology such as 3D and IMAX, new concession offerings, and loyalty promotions are likely to do this, especially among young adults who are frequent moviegoers.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/movie-theaters-us-november-2013



Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Market data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179069



Executive Summary

The market

Movie theater revenues expected to grow steadily

Figure 1: Total US movie theater revenues, at current prices with best- and worst-case scenarios, 2008-18

Market drivers

Rising movie ticket prices may make more consumers re-evaluate spending

Variety in choices may drive consumers to the movie theater

Spending on home entertainment is also increasing

Leading companies



Issues and Insights

How often people go to the movie theater

The issues

The implications

How much money people spend at movie theaters

The issues

The implications

How moviegoers choose a movie theater



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/179069



Trend Application

Inspire trend: Who are the Joneses?

Inspire trend: Locavore

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



Market Size and Forecast – Movie Theaters

Key points

Movie theater revenues expected to increase steadily through 2018

Figure 5: Total US movie theater revenues and forecast, at current prices, 2008-18



Latest Reports:



Global And China Basalt Fibre Industry 2013 Market Research Report

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-basalt-fibre-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report firstly introduced Basalt Fibre basic information included Basalt Fibre definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Basalt Fibre industry policy and plan, Basalt Fibre product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Basalt Fibre capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Basalt Fibre products customers application capacity market position contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China Basalt Fibre capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China Basalt Fibre 2009-2013 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174135



Global And China Acetone Industry 2013 Market Research Report

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-acetone-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report firstly introduced Acetone basic information included Acetone definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Acetone industry policy and plan, Acetone product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Acetone capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Acetone products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China Acetone capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China Acetone 2009-2018 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179187



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/