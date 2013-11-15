New Research On: "US Movie Theaters Industry - 2013" Now at Market Research Reports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Movie Theaters - US - November 2013” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Going to the movies is an American pastime. However, movie theaters need to help moviegoers look beyond the cost of tickets by promoting the overall value of the theater experience. Advanced screen technology such as 3D and IMAX, new concession offerings, and loyalty promotions are likely to do this, especially among young adults who are frequent moviegoers.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Market data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
The market
Movie theater revenues expected to grow steadily
Figure 1: Total US movie theater revenues, at current prices with best- and worst-case scenarios, 2008-18
Market drivers
Rising movie ticket prices may make more consumers re-evaluate spending
Variety in choices may drive consumers to the movie theater
Spending on home entertainment is also increasing
Leading companies
Issues and Insights
How often people go to the movie theater
The issues
The implications
How much money people spend at movie theaters
The issues
The implications
How moviegoers choose a movie theater
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Trend Application
Inspire trend: Who are the Joneses?
Inspire trend: Locavore
Mintel Futures: Generation Next
Market Size and Forecast – Movie Theaters
Key points
Movie theater revenues expected to increase steadily through 2018
Figure 5: Total US movie theater revenues and forecast, at current prices, 2008-18
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