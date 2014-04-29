New Research on Yacht Market in Middle East 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Research Report On Assessment Of The Middle East Yacht Market 2014: Global Industry Opportunities and Growth Drivers Research Report



Executive Summary



The Middle East is the most important superyacht (40 metres and above) market globally. The area has the highest propensity to buy a superyacht at approximately 48%, which means that close to 50% of the wealthy residents are exploring the acquisition of this status symbol. This propensity to buy is greater than any other place worldwide.



While conventionally, Western Europe and North America are the major markets for superyachts, the large number of ultra-high net worth individuals present in these regions makes the Middle East an interesting yacht market. Azzam, the largest yacht in the world as well as approximately a third of the other 200 largest yachts internationally are owned by the citizens of the Middle East.



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Why should the report be purchased?



The report Assessment of the Middle East yacht industry 2014 highlights key drivers of and trends emerging in the Middle East yacht industry. The Initiatives and performance of key players including Bombardier, Gulfstream has been presented. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report contains latest industry leaders verbatim.



Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from key public industry sources and publications has been scanned and analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 5 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available. The dispatch time for hard copies is approximately 8 business days, as each hard copy is custom printed for the client.



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About Smart Research Insights (SRI)

SRI is a research organization specializing in industry research reports and custom research. Our team of dedicated researchers with rich experience across industry segments focuses on delivering high quality analysis. Undertaking in-depth secondary research we arrive at key insights, which are supported by data that has been analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments and industry opinions which impact the sector dynamics are captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



Table of Content



1. Overview of the Global Yacht Market



2. Overview of the Middle East Yacht Market



3. Market Statistics



4. Trends & Drivers



5. Industry Challenges



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6. Key Player Profiles

6.1 Sunseeker International

6.2 Ferretti Group

6.3 Azimut Benetti

6.4 Princess Yachts International Plc

6.5 Gulf Craft Inc.



7. Future Outlook



8. Other Emerging Yacht Markets



9. Research Methodology



10. About Smart Research Insights



About MarketResearchReports

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