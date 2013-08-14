New Research: Personal Accident and Health Insurance and Reinsurance Market in Germany 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest of the German insurance industry’s written premiums in 2012, making it the smallest segment in the industry. During the review period (2008–2012), the main growth drivers were the country’s rising healthcare expenditure, an increase in GDP and the flexibility to purchase private health insurance. Health insurance was the largest category in the segment in 2012, and the German healthcare system includes both public and private healthcare services. Although the government provides mandatory health insurance, the German private health insurance category registered growth in terms of new business during 2011?2012.



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The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German personal accident and health insurance segment, including:



The German personal accident and health insurance segment’s growth prospects by personal accident and health insurance categories

The various distribution channels in the German personal accident and health insurance segment

The competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment

A description of the personal accident and health reinsurance segment in Germany



Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



The German reinsurance segment registered varying growth in terms of reinsurance ceded during the review period. The segment comprises two of the world’s leading reinsurers, Munich Re and Hannover Re, and both registered profit in the first quarter of 2013. However, the investment performance of Munich Re declined in the first quarter of 2013 as compared to 2012 due to a decline in interest income and investment growth in unit-linked life insurance products. The implementation of liberalization policies opened up the segment to international reinsurers and brokers. German reinsurance is affected by demand trends in the industry and the development of its capital base, which also determines the available capacity.



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Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany:



It provides historical values for Germany’s reinsurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany’s reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various insurance segments in Germany and its growth prospects



Reasons to buy



Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German reinsurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



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