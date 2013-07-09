New Research : Personal Mobility Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Personal mobility devices assists the patients who have lost their mobility owing to severe leg trauma, paralysis or any other medical ailment impairing leg movement. Some of the personal mobility devices are wheelchairs, scooters, power driven vehicles and walking aides. Several variants of these devices are available in the market. For example, wheelchairs can be manual which are operated manually or motorized which are operated by a motor, while the walking aids include canes, crutches, rollators and walkers.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/personal-mobility-devices-market-wheelchairs-scooters-and-walking-aids-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



Increase in patient population induced by enhanced life expectancy is majorly responsible for the growth of the market. In addition, rising number of diseases causing motion impairment also contributes to the market growth. Increasing trend of patient community for active and independent living also helps to boost the personal mobility devices market. Furthermore, incessant evolution has led to improved portability and user friendliness in these devices which has enhanced their global adoption ratio.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170644



The personal mobility devices have high purchase and maintenance cost which act as a major restraint to the market. This justifies their low penetration level in many developing and under developed nations which have low disposable income. Moreover, patients, especially old age people, are reluctant to use these devices and therefore require a lot of time to accept them, which results into poor adoption rate and hence restricts growth of the market.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog : http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/