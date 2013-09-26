New Research Report: Bread and Baked Goods UK 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Bread and Baked Goods - UK - September 2013



While consumers’ demand for variety highlights the potential for brands to benefit from continuing to develop their alternative baked goods offering, it represents a call to action for manufacturers not yet active in this segment to move into it.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: UK retail value sales of key bread and bakery sectors, 2011-13

Forecast

Figure 2: UK retail value sales of bread and baked goods, 2008-18

Market factors

Wheat prices remain high

Bread’s health credentials under scrutiny

Changing consumer lifestyles have been impacting the market

Companies, brands and innovation

Warburtons remains market leader in 2012/13

Figure 3: Leading manufacturers’ shares in the UK’s bread and baked goods market, 2012/13*

Own-label drives NPD activity in 2012, however brands have fought back in 2013

The consumer

Bread enjoys almost universal appeal

Figure 4: Types of bread bought in the last three months, June 2013

Figure 5: Types of baked goods bought in the last three months, June 2013

Eating occasions beyond lunch and breakfast remain niche

Freshness is the single most important choice factor for bread shoppers

Figure 6: Factors considered when buying bread and baked goods, June 2013

Variety and health are key concerns for bread and baked goods users

Figure 7: Users’ attitudes towards bread and baked goods, June 2013

What we think



Issues in the Market

What measures can be taken to address the health myths about bread?

What opportunities are there to justify a premium positioning?

How can manufacturers mine variety to maintain users’ engagement with the market?

How can sweet baked goods leverage their snacking associations better?



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Trend Application

Trend: The Big Issue

Trend: Many Mes

Mintel Futures: Human



Market Drivers

Key points

Low consumer sentiment has little impact on the market

Figure 8: Monthly consumer confidence index, January 2007-June 2013

Soaring wheat prices continue to put pressure on the market

Figure 9: Monthly index of producer prices of breadmaking wheat in the UK, January 2009-March 2013

Demographic changes represent both opportunities and threats

Figure 10: Projected trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2013-18

Figure 11: UK households, by size, 2008-18

Bread’s health credentials under scrutiny

Bread suffers from an adverse health image among consumers

Bread under fire for high salt levels and reportedly misleading wholemeal claims

Rising awareness of food allergies/intolerances benefits free-from segment

Increasingly busy consumer lifestyles have been impacting the market



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Issues in the Market

What measures can be taken to address the health myths about bread?

What opportunities are there to justify a premium positioning?

How can manufacturers mine variety to maintain users’ engagement with the market?

How can sweet baked goods leverage their snacking associations better?



Trend Application

Trend: The Big Issue

Trend: Many Mes

Mintel Futures: Human



Latest Reports:



Bread - US - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/bread-us-september-2013

Some 81% of bread users utilize products in the category as part of a sandwich or wrap, this is more than double that of any other use. The industry should play to its strengths, expanding offerings that allow for sandwich experimentation. At the same time, introducing new formats and flavors will encourage consumers to consider bread as a nutritious meal component or convenient snack.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary

The market

Category sales remain stagnant

Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and forecast of bread, at current prices, 2008-18

Market segmentation

Fresh loaf bread leads sales, tortillas and bakery offerings post strongest growth

Figure 2: Total U.S. retail sales of bread, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013

Leading companies

Grupo Bimbo represents more than one quarter of category sales

Figure 3: MULO sales of bread, by top five leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

Innovation

Bread products attract attention through claims

Figure 4: Bread launches, by top five claims (plus gluten-free), 2008-13*

The consumer

Bread use at a five-year low

Figure 5: Number of loaves/packages eaten by household in last seven days, 2008-13

Sandwiches lead uses for bread, wider range needed

Figure 6: How bread is used, June-July 2013

Health and variety are top of mind for nonusers

Figure 7: Top five reasons for not using bread, July 2013

What we think



Digital Trends Autumn - UK - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/digital-trends-autumn-uk-september-2013



This report examines the trends in consumer technology and digital media in the UK, looking at changes in device ownership over the past three months – consumers’ purchasing intentions; changes in online activity – and analyses what industry developments are driving these changes.



It also takes a look at digital advertising, investigating which forms of online adverts consumers are most likely to notice, click on and buy from. Consumers’ attitudes towards digital advertising are also analysed.



The report also investigates which devices people use to second screen, how often they use them and what they think about different aspects of second screening.



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Digital Trends also provides top-level comparisons of technology ownership and participation in online activities in the UK against that of consumers in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.



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