New Research Report: Bread and Baked Goods UK 2013

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Bread and Baked Goods - UK - September 2013” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Bread and Baked Goods - UK - September 2013
While consumers’ demand for variety highlights the potential for brands to benefit from continuing to develop their alternative baked goods offering, it represents a call to action for manufacturers not yet active in this segment to move into it.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: UK retail value sales of key bread and bakery sectors, 2011-13
Forecast
Figure 2: UK retail value sales of bread and baked goods, 2008-18
Market factors
Wheat prices remain high
Bread’s health credentials under scrutiny
Changing consumer lifestyles have been impacting the market
Companies, brands and innovation
Warburtons remains market leader in 2012/13
Figure 3: Leading manufacturers’ shares in the UK’s bread and baked goods market, 2012/13*
Own-label drives NPD activity in 2012, however brands have fought back in 2013
The consumer
Bread enjoys almost universal appeal
Figure 4: Types of bread bought in the last three months, June 2013
Figure 5: Types of baked goods bought in the last three months, June 2013
Eating occasions beyond lunch and breakfast remain niche
Freshness is the single most important choice factor for bread shoppers
Figure 6: Factors considered when buying bread and baked goods, June 2013
Variety and health are key concerns for bread and baked goods users
Figure 7: Users’ attitudes towards bread and baked goods, June 2013
What we think
Issues in the Market
What measures can be taken to address the health myths about bread?
What opportunities are there to justify a premium positioning?
How can manufacturers mine variety to maintain users’ engagement with the market?
How can sweet baked goods leverage their snacking associations better?
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Trend Application
Trend: The Big Issue
Trend: Many Mes
Mintel Futures: Human
Market Drivers
Key points
Low consumer sentiment has little impact on the market
Figure 8: Monthly consumer confidence index, January 2007-June 2013
Soaring wheat prices continue to put pressure on the market
Figure 9: Monthly index of producer prices of breadmaking wheat in the UK, January 2009-March 2013
Demographic changes represent both opportunities and threats
Figure 10: Projected trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2013-18
Figure 11: UK households, by size, 2008-18
Bread’s health credentials under scrutiny
Bread suffers from an adverse health image among consumers
Bread under fire for high salt levels and reportedly misleading wholemeal claims
Rising awareness of food allergies/intolerances benefits free-from segment
Increasingly busy consumer lifestyles have been impacting the market
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Issues in the Market
What measures can be taken to address the health myths about bread?
What opportunities are there to justify a premium positioning?
How can manufacturers mine variety to maintain users’ engagement with the market?
How can sweet baked goods leverage their snacking associations better?
Trend Application
Trend: The Big Issue
Trend: Many Mes
Mintel Futures: Human
Latest Reports:
Bread - US - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/bread-us-september-2013
Some 81% of bread users utilize products in the category as part of a sandwich or wrap, this is more than double that of any other use. The industry should play to its strengths, expanding offerings that allow for sandwich experimentation. At the same time, introducing new formats and flavors will encourage consumers to consider bread as a nutritious meal component or convenient snack.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
The market
Category sales remain stagnant
Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and forecast of bread, at current prices, 2008-18
Market segmentation
Fresh loaf bread leads sales, tortillas and bakery offerings post strongest growth
Figure 2: Total U.S. retail sales of bread, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013
Leading companies
Grupo Bimbo represents more than one quarter of category sales
Figure 3: MULO sales of bread, by top five leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013
Innovation
Bread products attract attention through claims
Figure 4: Bread launches, by top five claims (plus gluten-free), 2008-13*
The consumer
Bread use at a five-year low
Figure 5: Number of loaves/packages eaten by household in last seven days, 2008-13
Sandwiches lead uses for bread, wider range needed
Figure 6: How bread is used, June-July 2013
Health and variety are top of mind for nonusers
Figure 7: Top five reasons for not using bread, July 2013
What we think
Digital Trends Autumn - UK - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/digital-trends-autumn-uk-september-2013
This report examines the trends in consumer technology and digital media in the UK, looking at changes in device ownership over the past three months – consumers’ purchasing intentions; changes in online activity – and analyses what industry developments are driving these changes.
It also takes a look at digital advertising, investigating which forms of online adverts consumers are most likely to notice, click on and buy from. Consumers’ attitudes towards digital advertising are also analysed.
The report also investigates which devices people use to second screen, how often they use them and what they think about different aspects of second screening.
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175621
Digital Trends also provides top-level comparisons of technology ownership and participation in online activities in the UK against that of consumers in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
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