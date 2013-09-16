New Research Report: Commercial Refrigerators Market (2013-2019) Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Refrigerators are used to cool down perishable food items, thereby preventing action of mold, yeast and bacteria. Refrigerators market is one of the fastest growing segments of consumer home appliances industry. Also positive growths in food industry have stimulated the growth of commercial refrigerators and related equipments market. Refrigerators have thus become a crucial item of every household.



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Some of the key drivers for commercial refrigerators include changing food consumption trends, evolving technology, growth of fast food and super market chains, increase in the consumption of processed food, growing sea food exports and boom in horticulture worldwide. Key factors restraining the market include Montreal and Kyoto protocols and fewer energy proficient commercial refrigerators equipments. The different facet of refrigerators that gave rise to environmental concerns includes the refrigerator energy usage, likely risk to end users from electromagnetic fields, and chlorofluorocarbons in refrigerants of refrigerators. Also disposal of CFC-based refrigerators gave rise to environmental risk. Likely substitute for refrigerators include number of various food preservation techniques such as canning and drying.



Alternative cooling technologies are being considered by manufacturers where high energy sound waves cause inert gases to oscillate thereby cooling the surrounding. Also various ways being considered to improve refrigerators efficiency include enhanced heat exchangers, variable speed fans, and competent compressors. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the driving force for refrigerators market in long run followed U.S. and Europe. Moreover manufacturers are more focusing towards frost free refrigerators compared to direct cool refrigerators. Key participants in this industry include Whirpool India Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and Godrej Appliances.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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