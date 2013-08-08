New Research Report: Global Traction Batteries Market for Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air 2012-2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- This comprehensive report has detailed assessments and forecasts for all the sectors using and likely to use traction batteries. There are chapters on heavy industrial, light industrial/commercial, mobility for the disabled, two wheel and allied, pure electric cars, hybrid cars, golf cars, military, marine and other. The profusion of pictures, diagrams and tables pulls the subject together to give an independent view of the future ten years. Unit sales, unit prices and total market value are forecast for each sector for 2012-2022. The replacement market is quantified and ten year technology trends by sector are in there too, with a view on winning and losing technologies and companies.



Global EV sales, in thousands*



This is the essential reference book for those who are anywhere in the hybrid and pure electric vehicle value chain. Those making materials, cells, battery sets or vehicles, researchers, legislators and market analysts will find it invaluable.



The whole picture

With vehicle traction batteries it is important to look at the whole picture and this report does it for the first time. The rapidly growing market for traction batteries will exceed $55 billion in only ten years. However that spans battery sets up to $500,000 each with great sophistication needed for military, marine and solar aircraft use. Huge numbers of low cost batteries are being used for e-bikes but even here several new technologies are appearing. The largest replacement market is for e-bikes today and the value market for replacement batteries will not be dominated by cars when these batteries last the life of the car - something likely to happen within ten years. The trends are therefore complex and that is why IDTechEx has analysed them with great care.