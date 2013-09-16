New Research Report: Hydrogen Generation Market (2012-2018) Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Hydrogen gas is a major energy source and is widely used in various industrial sectors such as petroleum refineries, chemical processing, automotive fuel, fuel cells, aerospace and many more. Commercially, hydrogen gas is produced by steam reformation of natural gas or by partial oxidation of petroleum oil.



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Hydrogen gas can be segmented into captive hydrogen generation and merchant hydrogen generation. The former involves the production of hydrogen by a company for self consumption in its business operations, whereas the latter involves purchase of hydrogen gas as a commodity. Hydrogen can either be produced on-site or centrally. On-site (distributed) generation is preferred as it lowers the risk associated with transportation and delivery of hydrogen.



Methanol, ammonia and oil refineries are the primary application areas of hydrogen. The U.S. is the largest producer of merchant hydrogen roughly accounting for 50% of global production. China is the biggest consumer of merchant hydrogen, accounting for over 20% of the global consumption. The high demand in the region can be attributed to the high volume of ammonia production in the region.



The global market for hydrogen generation is primarily driven by strict regulatory norms of desulfurization of petroleum products, decreasing crude oil quality, and adoption of clean fuel sources. The major challenges faced by the industry are distribution and transportation of hydrogen and the high cost of hydrogen compared to fossil fuels. Innovations and large investment in terms of production methods, distribution, storage, and transport would provide the market with a growth opportunity. In addition to this, the increase in adoption of green fuel solutions in the automobile industry is expected to increase the demand for hydrogen.



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Some of the leading players in this industry include Air Liquide, Airgas Inc, Airox Nigen Equipments, Hydrogenics Corporation, Linde AG, Air Products & Chemical Inc, Xebec and Adsorption Inc. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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