New Research Report: M Health App Performance Benchmarking Market : Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The report analyses the performance of 795 successful mHealth apps in USA, Germany, Brazil, Japan and UK



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- Downloads: Average monthly and total lifetime downloads for free and paid apps

- Pricing: Pricing of top 10 paid mHealth apps

- Number of apps: Benchmarking including 795 successful mHealth apps

- Platform: mHealth apps for iPhone, iPad and Android phones

- mHealth app categories: Apps in the Health & Fitness and Medical category

- mHealth apps: Apps that have been listed in the top 10 from December 2012 to February 2013



Mobile healthcare is on its way to become a multi-billion dollar market. With digitalized patients' records, huge spendings and ubiquitous mobile phones the possibilities of improving patients’ outcome and reduce health care cost has huge potential. App publishers on the other hand report serious problems to generate enough revenues to finance their ideas.



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The 170 pages report mHealth App Performance Benchmarking provides a detailed performance benchmarking between countries and details on a country level. The benchmarking contains a chapter with direct comparison between countries (business models, app lifetime, subcategory distribution, multi-platform success) as well as chapters for each country (USA, Germany, UK, Brazil and Japan with the above benchmarking of business models, app lifetime, subcategory distribution, multi-platform success).



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