New Research Report on Global Electronic Article Surveillance Tags Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Global Electronic Article Surveillance Tags Market 2012-2016



Global Electronic Article Surveillance Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 2.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the robust growth in the global retail market. The Global Electronic Article Surveillance Systems market has also been witnessing the emerging source tagging in the retail sector. However, the limited application areas of EAS systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Electronic Article Surveillance Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Electronic Article Surveillance Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Tyco Retail Solutions, and Checkpoint Systems Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Ketec Inc., Nedap, and Sentry Technology Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Market Segmentation by Product Category



9. Geographical Segmentation



10. Buying Criteria



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11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape



18. Key Vendor Analysis



19. Other Reports in this Series



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This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Peru.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report provides the latest asset allocations of Peru HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Peru HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Peru HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



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Key Highlights



- Peruvian HNWI assets are relatively evenly spread between the six main asset classes. At the end of 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for HNWIs in Peru, accounting for 26.7% of total HNWI assets. This was followed by equities with 16.9%, fixed-income with 15.8%, cash with 15.6%, business interests with 15.2%, and alternatives with 9.8%.

- Equities recorded the strongest growth over the review period. Driven by a strong local residential market, real estate also grew strongly.

- Foreign equity holdings also performed well, increasing from 9.1% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 10.7% in 2012.

- WealthInsights research showed that, at the end of 2012, 26% of Peruvian HNWIs had second homes abroad.

- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$27 billion, representing 24.6% of the wealth holdings of Peruvian HNWIs.

- Investment funds (held by asset managers and wealth managers) accounted for US$37billion of HNWI assets in 2012, equating to 33% of HNWI wealth in 2012.



HNWI Asset Allocation in China to 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-china-to-2013



This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in China.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary

This report provides the latest asset allocations of China HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of China HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Scope

Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179532



Key Highlights

- In 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for Chinese HNWIs (29.7% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (26.3 %), business interests (22%), cash and deposits (14.4%), alternatives (3.9%) and fixed income (3.9%).

- Equities recorded the strongest growth during the review period, despite the trend for a movement into safer assets during the financial crisis.

- Alternative assets held by Chinese HNWIs decreased during the review period, from 3.9% of total HNWI assets in 2008 to 3.7% in 2012. This was due to the weak performance of hedge funds and private equity holdings.

- The share of equities is expected to grow over the forecast period, followed by real estate. Fixed income will be the worst-performing asset class. Consequently, there will be a movement away from fixed income and towards real estate and equities.

- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$1.1 trillion, representing 22.1% of the wealth holdings of Chinese HNWIs.



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