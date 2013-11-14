New Research Report on Global Human Capital Management Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Global Human Capital Management Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Human Capital Management market to grow at a CAGR of 10.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the streamlining of human resource operations. The Global HCM market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based HCM solutions. However, the fragmentation of the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global HCM Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Human Capital Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Infor Global Solutions, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Kenexa Corp., Microsoft Corp., SumTotal Systems Inc., Ultimate Software, and Workday Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 Japan



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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